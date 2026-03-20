Why This Low-Profile Free Agent Will Breakout for Buccaneers in 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a few free agent signings so far in 2026, bringing a number of players at key positions of need. The team brought in former Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone to help bolster a poor off-ball linebacker corps, and they also added former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenny Gainwell to take Rachaad White's place and supplement Bucky Irving.

Much has been made of wideout Mike Evans' departure to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Bucs defense lost a key piece when cornerback Jamel Dean signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dean's absence hurt the defense, but the Bucs made perhaps one of their more underrated signings to bolster that unit in a different area by bringing in former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Here's why Robinson could be a big get for the Buccaneers in 2026:

A'Shawn Robinson could be a big help for Buccaneers on defense

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay's inner defensive line has some impressive pieces, like DT Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, but it has severely lacked meaningful depth. On top of that, starters like Logan Hall have been relatively lackluster, and Tampa Bay has really had to dig into that depth the past few seasons with how frequently Kancey is injured. Robinson is set to replace Hall on the line, and his presence will immediately bolster Tampa Bay's front seven.

Robinson will serve as a staunch run defender with some plus-side in the pass rush game. PFF rated him at 65.5 overall for the 2025 season, and he netted three sacks and 3.5 stuffs behind the line, per ESPN. He brings a veteran presence that the line could need, as it's fairly young outside of Vea, and he could feasibly play on multiple parts of the line due to his massive 6-4, 320-pound frame.

With Vea and Kancey alongside him — provided both stay healthy — Robinson could thrive, taking advantage of distractions elsewhere to have a productive season himself.

What he also brings, though, is attitude — that "killer instinct" that head coach Todd Bowles has wanted and demanded from his players. Robinson was asked about this during his media availability, and he told reporters that he plays with an edge on the football field because of how he was treated when he was a kid.

“Comes from a little kid they used to try to pick on for not having anything, for being so poor. So, know what I did every day? Whooped somebody ass. Every day. Every day you said something, I beat the s--t out of you.”

That fire is something that Tampa Bay's defense could really use right about now. Robinson undeniably brings it, and that culture could spread to the rest of the defense if it comes from a dedicated veteran.

Defensive tackle was an underrated need for the Buccaneers heading into this offseason, but with Robinson on board, that unit could be vastly improved heading into 2026.

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