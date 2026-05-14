Buccaneers 2026 Schedule Revealed: Here's How Many Prime Time Games They Have

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their opponents and the location of their games set for a while now, but now, the team has filled in the rest.

The NFL's schedule release is finally here, and with it, every NFL team figures out the day, week and time they'll be playing their opponents. Tampa Bay's schedule has been trickling out a little at a time, but now, the Bucs' official schedule is officially here.

Here's what the Bucs' schedule looks like in 2026:

Week 1: at Cincinnati 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs Browns 1 p.m.

Week 3: vs Minnesota 4:05 p.m.

Week 4: vs Packers 1 p.m.

Week 5: at Cowboys TNF

Week 6: vs Steelers 1 p.m.

Week 7: at Panthers 1 p.m.

Week 8: vs Falcons 1 p.m.

Week 9: at Bears SNF

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: at Lions 1 p.m.

Week 12: vs Panthers MNF

Week 13: vs Chargers 1 p.m.

Week 14: at Ravens 1 p.m.

Week 15: vs Saints 1 p.m.

Week 16: at Falcons TBD

Week 17: vs Rams TBD

Week 18: at Saints TBD

The Bucs will have their bye week in Week 10. They also will not play a divisional opponent until Week 7 of the regular season against the Panthers, and they'll also play three divisional games in their last four weeks of the regular season. Their last three games will be played at a time to be determined, which will likely depend on what the playoff hunt looks like.

Buccaneers get three prime time games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bucs will play three prime time games in 2026 (provided they don't get flexed into any more).

The Bucs will face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. The Bucs last played in Dallas in 2024, and they lost that game, so they'll look to avenge that loss against a Cowboys team that should be a difficult matchup. They'll face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football, which should be a cold game, and then they'll host Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

This will be preceded by Tampa Bay's preseason schedule, which will see them play in New York vs. the Jets, host the Kansas City Chiefs and then play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

With all that squared away, the Bucs will enter the next phase of their offseason program when OTAs begin on May 26.

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