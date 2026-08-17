Observations From Day 12 of Buccaneers Training Camp: Wideouts Find the End Zone

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a trip to New York for some joint practices and a preseason game last week, but now, they're back in Tampa Bay as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 2 of preseason.

The Buccaneers got a big player back and practicing today, had a linebacker snag an interception and got some good work done during the red zone period at the end of practice.

As always, we were live on the scene at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida, to watch all the action. Here's what we saw from Day 12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp:

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to practice with pads on, which was an encouraging step forward for him as he’s dealt with a hamstring injury. He was in individual drills, but not in team drills — head coach Todd Bowles says he's "ramping up" to a full return.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison participated in individual drills and team drills for the first time all training camp. Cornerback Zyon McCollum was also out and working to the side with trainers.

Two wideouts, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, were both out — Egbuka is dealing with a toe injury and McMillan is dealing with a knee injury.

Finally, linebacker Christian Rozeboom wasn’t participating on Monday either.

Bucs Linebacker Grabs Pick in Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker John Bullock (57) looks on after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker John Bullock nabbed an interception off a tipped pick in practice on a ball thrown by quarterback Jalon Daniels. It wasn't the only play by a linebacker, as Josiah Trotter also fell on a fumble today and recovered it for the defense.

Bullock has had a few interceptions so far in camp, and he's certainly making a case to make the roster again. He spent some time with the Bucs as a UDFA last season before joining the Colts during the offseason, and now that he's back, he could end up being on the 53-man roster once again as a special-teams player.

Bucs Offense Excels in Red Zone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense was firing on all cylinders during the red zone period, and there were plenty of touchdowns to go around.

Chris Godwin caught a touchdown reception while Keionte Scott was in coverage. Ted Hurst caught a touchdown at the pylon with Morrison in coverage, and finally, Dean Patterson caught another touchdown without much contested coverage.

The Bucs are looking to be lethal in the red zone after struggling there last year, and if things turn out like this in games this season, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will be mightily pleased.

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