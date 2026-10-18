Our Buccaneers vs. Steelers Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get their second win in a row, and they'll get the opportunity back home when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 last week, but now, they'll face a tougher defense and a legendary quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

As always, our staff has made its picks for Sunday's big cross-conference matchup in Tampa Bay. Here's how we see the Bucs' game against the Steelers shaping out:

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Steelers 24, Bucs 20

The Bucs are coming off their first win of the season, and they have an excellent chance to continue that momentum against the Steelers.

I expect the Bucs to continue being efficient on offense, so it will be up to the defense to stop Warren and not allow the playmakers for the Steelers to make big plays.

I think the Bucs do, but aren’t able to come away with a clutch play that would give them the win.

Overall Record: 3-2

James Hill, Writer: Steelers 21, Bucs 17

I believe this will be a low-scoring affair, as both defenses have the chance to be good. However, I give the nod to Aaron Rodgers over Jalon Daniels, who will get a start once more with Mayfield on the mend.

Overall record: 2-3

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bucs 21, Steelers 14

So far, the 2026 NFL season has been very deflating for a Buccaneers team that had plenty of optimism heading into it. But because they play in the NFC South, the Buccaneers aren’t dead yet. However, if they have any hope of turning their season around and eventually making a push for the playoffs, they need to build some momentum off their first victory of the year in Dallas last week.

Defensively, the Bucs match up pretty well with the Steelers. Tampa Bay's corners have played out of their minds this season, and this will be their easiest matchup yet. That should allow Bowles to really sell out to stop the run led by Jaylen Warren, who has developed into the Steelers’ most dynamic offensive weapon.

Jalon Daniels and Zac Robinson need to take care of the football and control the clock like they did against Dallas. If they can, the Bucs will win.

Overall record: 3-2

Logan Robinson, Founder: Steelers 31, Bucs 24

This front seven for the Steelers is going to be a lot different than what Jalon Daniels has faced this season. Zac Robinson will want to get the run game going again with Bucky Irving, but it won’t be easy with Cam Heyward and others in the middle for Pittsburgh.

I think this is a great game to take advantage of an immobile Aaron Rodgers and find multiple sacks throughout. If you can’t find sacks in this game, you’ve got issues going into the rest of the season.

I think the Bucs keep this one close against a dinged-up Steelers team but don’t pull it off in the fourth quarter.

Overall record: 2-3

River Wells, Editor: Steelers 24, Bucs 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win against the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 last Thursday, and now, they'll try to pick up another with quarterback Jalon Daniels under center. The good news? This offense isn't nearly as good as Dallas' offense. The bad news? The defense is much better.

The Bucs put up 24 against a paltry Dallas defense, so they should put up less against a more competent unit. T.J. Watt, with 4.5 sacks in five games, will be the best edge rusher the Bucs have faced so far this year, and he'll probably make Daniels' life hell for four quarters.

On the offensive side for the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers' quick-fire short game matches up perfectly against Bowles' defense. Jaylen Warren is arguably the most dynamic player the Bucs have faced this year since Ja'Marr Chase, and he'll give Tampa Bay's defense fits, too.

The Bucs could keep this close, but I think Pittsburgh takes it.

Overall record: 2-3

Consensus: Steelers 4, Bucs 1

The Bucs got it done against Dallas, but most of our panel doesn't think they can get it done against the Steelers back at home. Will Daniels and the Bucs make it two in a row for the first time since the beginning of the 2025 season? Or will the Steelers knock the Bucs down to 1-5 on the year?

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