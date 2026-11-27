The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a golden opportunity. That opportunity — one we don't see often in this league — presented itself at the beginning of the Buccaneers' OTAs, when quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was entering the final year of his contract, publicly expressed his displeasure with what he described as an insulting initial contract offer from the team.

You may be wondering — how was the Buccaneers' franchise quarterback publicly disclosing a contract dispute a golden opportunity for the team?

Well, shortly after expressing his displeasure with his contract status, Mayfield indicated that he was willing to play the season without a new contract, to ultimately prove his worth.

Such a scenario would have been ideal for the Buccaneers. Not only would it have provided them the opportunity to properly evaluate Mayfield before deciding his true value, but it would have allowed them to do so with nothing committed to the position long term.

Despite Mayfield's willingness to play out his contract, though, the Buccaneers caved just before the season began and signed Mayfield to a new three-year extension for $165 million in new money, which will pay him $55 million annually. That's tied for the third-highest annual salary in the NFL with players like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

Unfortunately, from the moment he agreed to that new deal, Mayfield hasn't looked like any of those other quarterbacks. In fact, he hasn't even looked like a starting-caliber quarterback.

Not only are the Buccaneers 3-7, but they're facing a major fork in the road.

On Monday night, the Buccaneers will host the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers, a team they trampled by 30 points just over a month ago but trail in the division by two full games. If the Buccaneers win, they will close that gap to just one game. Not only that, but they'll have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, especially compared to Carolina.

If the Buccaneers lose that game, they will be three games behind the Panthers with just five games remaining. That result would not only require them to run the table to finish out the season, but they would also need Carolina to collapse down the stretch.

If that happens and the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers on Monday, it would be in the team's best interest to sit Mayfield for the rest of the season. Let's explore why.

1. Improve Draft Position

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Buccaneers lose on Monday, the playoffs are no longer realistically attainable. As a result, it is in the team's best interest to begin thinking about next season. There is no greater way to accelerate a roster improvement than with draft capital, which is something Bucs GM Jason Licht is well aware of.

Even though Mayfield has been terrible this year, sitting him for the remainder of the season would still increase the likelihood of the team losing more games and thus acquiring a better draft pick than if they were to rally off a couple of victories down the stretch.

There's no draft lottery in the NFL, which means that tanking is very much in play. With the playoffs out of reach, the Buccaneers would be wise to fully embrace the tank so they would be better positioned to rebuild the roster through the draft.

2. Evaluate Jalon Daniels

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) practices before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Buccaneers signed UDFA rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels out of Kansas, very few people expected him to make the team. Not only did he do that, but he earned the backup QB job after a very impressive preseason.

Once Mayfield dislocated his thumb early in the season, Daniels was thrust into a starting role sooner than anyone anticipated, and not only did he give the team a chance to beat the Packers in his first start — a game they ultimately lost 17-14 — but he delivered the Bucs their first win of the season in Dallas.

Although Daniels did something Mayfield couldn't by securing a much-needed victory early in the season, he wasn't exactly prolific. Now that he's had some more time to process the offense from the sidelines, it would be a valuable opportunity for the team to evaluate what they have in Daniels and ultimately determine whether he is capable of being the team's long-term answer at the backup quarterback position.

3. Get Baker Healthy

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final reason why the Buccaneers need to bench Mayfield if they lose to the Panthers this weekend is ultimately the same reason why his contract feels like such a stain on the organization at this time. Mayfield is locked in for a ton of money over the next few seasons, and right now, it's tough to view that as a positive by any stretch of the imagination.

The fact that Mayfield is locked in for years to come reinforces the importance of allowing him to get back to full health. That's the only way for him to rebuild his confidence and re-establish his value as a capable starter in the NFL, which could theoretically allow the Bucs to become competitive again.

Even if the Bucs continue to struggle next season with a healthy Mayfield, there's at least a chance that he could play well enough to regain some value around the league and open up a potential opportunity for the Buccaneers to trade him to a QB-needy team down the line.

For the Buccaneers to have options, they need Mayfield to regain his form. That simply won't happen if he continues to play through injury while not only sinking his team, but also his value around the league. If the playoffs are out of reach for the Buccaneers, which would be the case if they lose to the Panthers on Monday night, there is no benefit to having him run the offense for the rest of the 2026 season.

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