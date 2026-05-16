Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule: The Good, Bad and Ugly

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially have their 2026 schedule after the league-wide schedule release on Thursday, and they have some tough opponents. The Bucs will have to beat quite a few of them in hopes of making the playoffs again after missing them for the first time since 2019.

As with any schedule, the Bucs have some good schedule luck and some bad schedule luck. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly of Tampa Bay's schedule in 2026:

The Good

No Away Games Back to Back

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, you heard that correctly. The Buccaneers do not play any road game on their schedule back-to-back in 2026 — the closest they come is away-bye-away from Weeks 9-11, but those away games are not played in consecutive weeks.

They do play a home game twice in a row two different times, though, so that's a pretty big boon for the team. With no international game included for travel, too, the Bucs will stick close by for most of the season on top of that. The Bucs have faced long road stretches in the past, but this time, a schedule quirk worked out in their favor.

A lot of their tough opponents, like the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, are also at home, too, so that makes this particular schedule tidbit even more impactful.

Week 10 Bye Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The later the bye, the better. Tampa Bay's bye week is in Week 10 this year, which is a decent time to have it. It's one week later than the team's Week 9 bye week last year, and it sits almost perfectly at the midway point of the season.

There's a bit of debate on how effective a team is coming off the bye week, and the Bucs tend to come out slow after them in recent years, but they do play a tough opponent in the Detroit Lions in Week 11. It's good to get as much rest as they can before such a big game, so Tampa Bay is probably fine with how things shook out here.

The Bad

The NFC North and AFC North

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have had some trouble with the Norths of both conferences. They play the AFC North and the NFC North in 2026, and Tampa Bay has some bad history with both divisions.

Head coach Todd Bowles, since becoming Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator in 2019, is 0-6 against the NFC North. He's lost to the Cleveland Browns twice, the Cincinnati Bengals once, the Baltimore Ravens twice and the Pittsburgh Steelers once. He'll have to pick up some wins from these teams on the schedule if he wants to truly compete in 2026, but this division has always given him trouble.

The NFC North, meanwhile, has four very strong teams to contend with. The Detroit Lions have beaten the Bucs three of their last four matchups (including the playoffs), the Green Bay Packers won the last time they played at Raymond James Stadium, the Chicago Bears are coming off a year where they went to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and the Minnesota Vikings now have a much more competent quarterback in Kyler Murray.

A lot of these teams are quite good, so the Bucs will have to pull out as many wins as they can to get back on top of the NFC South.

The Ugly

Common Opponents

Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) acknowledges the crowd with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished in second place in the NFC South in 2025, so ideally, their scheduled common opponents would be a bit easier. This was absolutely not the case.

The Bucs' common opponents for 2026 were set to be in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC West, and with that, they drew the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. All three of those teams should be tough matchups with high-flying offenses, so Bowles has his work cut out for him as a defensive head coach. The Rams are arguably the best team in football heading into the season. the Cowboys maintained most of their top-ranked offense and the Chargers now have offensive guru Mike McDaniel calling their plays.

Had the Bucs finished first, they would have drawn the Seattle Seahawks, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos. It wouldn't have been much easier, but the slate of three teams they are facing is far from ideal.

Prime Time Matchups

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) cannot make the catch after being hit by Dallas Cowboys | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have some very, very tough prime time matchups. They face the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football on the road, the Bears on Sunday Night Football on the road (in November, no less) and the Panthers on Monday Night Football at home. Not only will these be tough games already, but the Bucs have an awful prime time record since Bowles has been the team's head coach regardless.

The Bucs are 4-12 under Bowles' tenure as head coach and 1-9 since quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived. This might be simply because the Bucs often play great teams in prime time, but they have really struggled when the lights are on, so this slate of games could cause trouble for them in their quest for the NFC South.

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