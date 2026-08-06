The Biggest Question After the Buccaneers First Week of Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially completed seven days of training camp, and we've gotten plenty of answers to some of our most burning questions.

Tampa Bay's rookies look strong so far (especially on defense), quarterback Jalon Daniels appears to be winning the QB3 job in Tampa Bay and linebacker Alex Anzalone is playing as advertised, among other points of interest.

There's one question we still have after these seven days, though, and it has to do with one of the most important parts of Tampa Bay's offense — the run game.

What Will the Run Game Look Like?

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a hard time running the football during camp. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the run game is doomed.

Tampa Bay's defense has stuffed the offense for most of camp in the run game once the pads have come on. A breakout run from Bucky Irving or Kenny Gainwell is few and far between, and Tampa Bay's front seven has dominated physically at the line of scrimmage — and that's without disgruntled defensive tackle Vita Vea.

The Bucs have always been a strong run defense, though, so evaluating the run game is tough with that knowledge. Additionally, players can't fully tackle, so it's also hard for players like Gainwell and Irving to break tackles and keep going, something both are talented at in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what exactly will the run game look like? We have some hints.

Most of Tampa Bay's offensive linemen have praised the wide zone scheme that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has been installing with his offense. That scheme will see Tampa Bay's running backs run to the edges of the field before cutting back in, and it will be the offensive line's job to create gaps for them to do that.

When asked about his wide zone scheme, though, Robinson was a bit less forthcoming than his offensive linemen were.

"Watching the past couple of years on tape – just on crossover tape – I've seen the gap stuff, I've seen the zone, seen the duo game and a number of different [perimeter] variations," Robinson said. "It is a well-rounded group, and they're taking everything in stride. Exactly what that's going to look like once we start kicking this thing off is kind of to be determined, but we're working everything right now."

The Bucs will also have plans to put Irving and Gainwell on the field at the same time. The most famous of these packages is called the "pony" package, and while passing out of it is quite successful, there are plenty of options to run out of it, too. The Bucs have already been practicing it during training camp, and it could make a comeback after Liam Coen extensively used it in 2024.

The run game has been hard to evaluate so far after seven days of camp, but we're excited to get a better look at it once preseason comes around.

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