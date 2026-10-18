The Good, Bad and Ugly From Buccaneers' OT Loss to the Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into this Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers knowing it was one they had to have. After going 0-4 to start the season, the Bucs were desperate to win consecutive games for the first time in over a year. Doing so would be a necessity to climb back up the standings in the NFC South.

Unfortunately, despite appearing to be in full control while holding a16-3 lead in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers managed to squander a golden opportunity to turn their season around and fell to the Steelers at home in overtime, 26-19.

Let's take a closer look at the good, the bad, and the ugly that transpired in this demoralizing loss for the Buccaneers.

Good

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (52) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) react after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT A'Shawn Robinson

A'Shawn Robinson recorded his second sack of the interception in the first half of this game, and without checking the stats, I'd be confident in suggesting he is the only 300+ pound defender in the NFL leading his team in interceptions.

Beyond his role as a hefty ballhawk, Robinson's power, aggression and relentless style of play have been a welcome addition to Bowles' defensive line. Robinson has been one of the league's most impactful interior defenders so far this year, especially against the run, and his presence was felt again on Sunday.

Young Pass Rushers

Both David Walker and Rueben Bain Jr. recorded sacks for the Buccaneers in this game. For Bain, it was the first of his NFL career, and in addition to coming against a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers, it should feel like a weight lifted off his shoulders as everyone expected this milestone to come much earlier in his NFL career.

David Walker has been a menace whenever he's on the field for the Buccaneers this season. His two sacks today increased his season total to four, which leads the Buccaneers by a healthy margin. After missing his entire rookie year because of a torn ACL, this has been Walker's true rookie season, and the impact he's made despite limited opportunities has been outstanding. He has been the Bucs' best pass rusher throughout the first 6 weeks of the season, and it hasn't been particularly close.

David Walker records his second sack of the game, dropping Aaron Rodgers for a nine-yard loss.



Walker's 4.0 sacks are tied (With Curt Jarvis) for the third-most by a Buccaneer through their first six career games since at least 1982. — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 18, 2026

Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin was four-for-four on his field goals in this game, and he is now a perfect 14-for-14 on the season. McLaughlin has been one of the NFL's best kickers since joining the Buccaneers, and even though many of his teammates have not met expectations this season, that does not apply to him.

McLaughlin is a real weapon in the kicking game, and it's unfortunate his consistently exceptional performance is being wasted by an otherwise inept offense.

Bad

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalon Daniels

The Buccaneers led 16-3 at the half, and Daniels looked like the player we saw in Dallas on Thursday Night Football up until that point. Unfortunately, he looked like a completely different player as the game went on.

After halftime, Daniels was 8-for-20 passing with two interceptions. Not only was he throwing the ball to the Steelers, but he wasn't anywhere close on the passes intended for his own receivers for the majority of the second half and OT, air-mailing passes and missing receivers by several feet. Daniels finished the game 22-for-43 for 164 yards through the air.

Wide Receivers

The offensive collapse by the Buccaneers was largely because of Daniels' inability to execute, but his wide receivers got absolutely bullied by the Steelers DBs for the majority of the game. Former Buccaneer Jamel Dean looked like an All-Pro, and he was all over whichever Tampa Bay receiver he was covering at the time.

As good as both Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. have been in the past, neither player is explosive enough or consistent enough when it comes to creating the separation needed to be a team's No. 1 wide receiver. Life without Mike Evans is difficult for everyone in Tampa, and the Buccaneers' current group of receivers is making that abundantly clear to anyone who hadn't yet recognized it.

Ugly

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home Field Disadvantage

It's always unfortunate to see empty seats in a stadium, but it's even worse for a home team when you see more of the opponents' colors in the crowd than your own. Because of the beautiful weather in Tampa, Raymond James Stadium is notorious for attracting visiting fans. However, when an iconic franchise like the Steelers is in town and the Bucs are struggling, the 'home field disadvantage' can become that much more of a factor.

That was certainly the case today, as a sea of yellow terrible towels dominated much of the Stadium, creating an environment that surely helped fuel Pittsburgh's fourth quarter comeback in this game.

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