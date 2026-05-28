Todd Bowles Genuinely Excited About Buccaneers Rookie Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are confident in quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2026 and beyond — confident enough that he's probably going to get an extension before the season begins. But the team has been quietly revamping its quarterback room all offseason.

The Bucs started by bringing on backup quarterback Jake Browning, who previously played with the Cincinnati Bengals. Browning should serve as Tampa Bay's main backup heading into 2026, but the Bucs also re-signed third-string quarterback Connor Bazelak after Bazelak impressed during his rookie season last year, most of which he spent on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay ended up drafting another quarterback, however, bringing the total to four. General manager Jason Licht brought Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels in for a top-30 visit before the draft, and when he went undrafted, the Bucs brought him on as a UDFA.

Daniels will compete with Bazelak for the team's No. 3 quarterback spot. And if head coach Todd Bowles' words are anything to go by, he's already making a big impression at OTAs.

Todd Bowles Has Big Praise for Jalon Daniels

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bowles spoke to media after Day 1 of OTAs on Tuesday, and when asked about Daniels, he praised his energy and work ethic, mentioning that he's quite excited to see how Daniels will develop.

"He didn't put the ball on the ground, and he didn't turn it over. He's probably one of the most energetic rookies that I've seen come in in quite some time," Bowles said. "The game's not too big for him, he's full of energy in the building. He's very happy to be here — very smart, very intelligent. I'm really excited to see what he can do."

Daniels played six years at Kansas, only playing a full season in his final two campaigns. He had a promising 2022 season where he put up 25 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions, but he was never able to get back to those heights in his remaining three seasons and he threw 19 picks in his last two seasons.

Despite that, Daniels' athleticism and running ability make him an intriguing true-threat prospect who could develop into a solid player. It seems as if the pressure is on for Bazelak, and their preseason campaigns could make or break their chances with the Buccaneers in 2026 and beyond.

Until then, though, the Bucs will have their second set of OTAs next week and then the final one the week after that.

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