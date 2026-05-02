Why Baker Mayfield Deserves a Contract Extension With the Buccaneers

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether quarterback Baker Mayfield will get an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We've heard general manager Jason Licht, head coach Todd Bowles and even co-owner Joel Glazer sound off on extending Mayfield in the future to continue as the franchise quarterback of this football team.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, Licht doubled down on his desire to be willing to give a contract extension to Mayfield in the future.

"Baker is at the forefront of our minds at all times. All of our plans revolve around Baker. That's something that we'll get to at some point," Licht said on the drive with TKras on WDAE. "I have had a lot of discussions with Baker about the team. We texted during the draft after some of the picks. I know he was excited about the players that we took. We have a great relationship. And listen, nobody here wants Baker to be playing for any other team, so I'll just leave it at that."

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Why the Buccaneers should extend Baker Mayfield

Here are some crazy stats to put into perspective how good Mayfield has been in his first three seasons with the Buccaneers. Mayfield is already seventh on the team in career passing yards (12,237 yards), third in career passing touchdowns (95), and fifth on the team in career wins by a quarterback (27 total wins).

He is only the eighth quarterback to start a playoff game for the Buccaneers, along with Doug Williams, Trent Dilfer, Shaun King, Brad Johnson, Chris Simms, Jeff Garcia and Tom Brady. He is also only the sixth to start multiple playoff games with the Buccaneers, including Williams, Dilfer, King, Johnson and Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 25, 2022. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I understand people have frustration with Mayfield and his inconsistent play at times. While it can get frustrating, it's important to remember where the Buccaneers have come from. This team has seen disorganized and terrible quarterback rooms, and Mayfield's play is something that has provided the team with the most stability they've had in a while, not including Brady's tenure.

It is also important to remember as well that Mayfield will never be Brady. Nobody will ever match the success of Brady in the NFL level, and I feel that Brady's time in Tampa has created unfair expectations for quarterback play going forward with this team. Mayfield would start on many teams around the league today, and it's finally time that he is paid like the quality starter that he is.

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