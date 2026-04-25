Grading Buccaneers' Sixth Round Pick of LSU's Bauer Sharp

After addressing so many different needs on the roster with their first six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept it consistent and spread the love to a new position once more by selecting a tight end, Bauer Sharp, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Prior to making this pick at 185, the Buccaneers held the 195th overall selection in the sixth round and the 229th pick in the seventh. Instead of making both of those picks, though, Jason Licht instead opted to negotiate with his old colleague turned GM of the Las Vegas Raiders, John Spytek, to orchestrate a trade to move up 10 spots in the sixth.

As a result, the Bucs' selection of Sharp is their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, unless, of course, they decide to trade back in.

Buccaneers select TE Bauer Sharp in Round 6

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) catches a ball during warm ups before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sharp is listed at 6-4, 250 pounds, and was initially a QB at Southeastern Louisiana before making the switch to tight end in 2022. He then transferred to Oklahoma for the 2024 season, where he led the team with 42 receptions for 324 receiving yards. He was also tied for second on the team with two receiving TDs. In his lone season in Baton Rouge last year, Bauer started all 13 games, found the endzone twice and hauled in 24 receptions and 252 receiving yards.

Bauer is a good athlete, as proven by his impressive combine performance, where he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and jumped 10' in the broad jump. His 9.16 Relative Athletic Score ranked 124th out of 1471 TE's evaluated since 1987.

Bauer Sharp was drafted in round 6 with pick 185 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.16 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 124 out of 1471 TE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/iy79R7mAq0 pic.twitter.com/Bq22TGQblU — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Bucs' selection of Bauer Sharp earns a B

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Having already done the heavy lifting, it makes sense that Licht would package his last two picks in order to move up ten spots to grab the tight end he liked the best. Obviously, that player was Sharp, and Licht and his scouts saw enough potential to make a move up to ensure they got him.

It is far from a guarantee that Sharp will make the team, but he's certainly got an intriguing skillset and athletic profile to work with. Throw in the fact that he has plenty of experience on special teams in addition to playing on offense, and the Bucs will see plenty of value in that.

Bucs' tight end room will have Otton and Durham as top two, now with Kieft, Culp and rookie Bauer Sharp competing for probably two spots on the 53. Sharp had 500+ special-teams snaps in college, and that last TE job could be decided on teams value more than anything. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 25, 2026

Considering the Buccaneers were able to add another position of need while adding a prospect with enough tools and experience to potentially develop into an NFL contributor at some point, this is a solid, though unspectacular pick.

That being said, spectacular picks don't often take place in the sixth round.

The Bucs get a B for the selection of Sharp.

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