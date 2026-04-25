Grading Buccaneers' Sixth Round Pick of LSU's Bauer Sharp
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After addressing so many different needs on the roster with their first six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept it consistent and spread the love to a new position once more by selecting a tight end, Bauer Sharp, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
Prior to making this pick at 185, the Buccaneers held the 195th overall selection in the sixth round and the 229th pick in the seventh. Instead of making both of those picks, though, Jason Licht instead opted to negotiate with his old colleague turned GM of the Las Vegas Raiders, John Spytek, to orchestrate a trade to move up 10 spots in the sixth.
As a result, the Bucs' selection of Sharp is their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, unless, of course, they decide to trade back in.
Buccaneers select TE Bauer Sharp in Round 6
Sharp is listed at 6-4, 250 pounds, and was initially a QB at Southeastern Louisiana before making the switch to tight end in 2022. He then transferred to Oklahoma for the 2024 season, where he led the team with 42 receptions for 324 receiving yards. He was also tied for second on the team with two receiving TDs. In his lone season in Baton Rouge last year, Bauer started all 13 games, found the endzone twice and hauled in 24 receptions and 252 receiving yards.
Bauer is a good athlete, as proven by his impressive combine performance, where he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and jumped 10' in the broad jump. His 9.16 Relative Athletic Score ranked 124th out of 1471 TE's evaluated since 1987.
Bucs' selection of Bauer Sharp earns a B
Having already done the heavy lifting, it makes sense that Licht would package his last two picks in order to move up ten spots to grab the tight end he liked the best. Obviously, that player was Sharp, and Licht and his scouts saw enough potential to make a move up to ensure they got him.
It is far from a guarantee that Sharp will make the team, but he's certainly got an intriguing skillset and athletic profile to work with. Throw in the fact that he has plenty of experience on special teams in addition to playing on offense, and the Bucs will see plenty of value in that.
Considering the Buccaneers were able to add another position of need while adding a prospect with enough tools and experience to potentially develop into an NFL contributor at some point, this is a solid, though unspectacular pick.
That being said, spectacular picks don't often take place in the sixth round.
The Bucs get a B for the selection of Sharp.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers