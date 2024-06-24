WATCH: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton Impresses with a Great One-Handed Catch
Cade Otton really emerged down the stretch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. In the Bucs' two playoff games, Otton hauled in an impressive 13 catches on 19 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown.
The increase in targets in the games that mattered most speaks to the trust that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has developed in his young tight end.
Despite a lack of depth at the position, the Buccaneers' front office opted not to address the position during the offseason. They did draft Devin Culp with their final pick in the 2023 draft, but seventh-round draft picks are rarely expected to see action in their rookie season if they're even able to make the roster.
The Bucs' lack of action in terms of addressing the tight end position this offseason is telling. It tells us that Tampa Bay's front office and coaching staff have a lot of faith in Otton to take another step forward this season. That means he will have a greater opportunity to make plays in 2023, his third season with the team.
If Bucs minicamp (which wrapped up last week) can serve as any indication, then it appears as though Otton plans to take full advantage of that opportunity. A good example of this is an outrageous one-handed catch he made last week, which the team shared on social media.
Hopefully for the Buccaneers offense, there will be more explosive plays like this in Cade Otton's future.
