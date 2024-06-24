Tampa Bay Buccaneers Right Tackle Not Satisfied With Sophomore Season
There was a lot of uncertainty with Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke Heading into training camp last season.
After a failed move inside at left guard, the Bucs moved him back to his college position at tackle. The switch back to his natural position prompted another move along the offensive line, with All-Pro Tristan Wirfs moving to left tackle. Wirfs went on to have a fantastic season, while Goedeke surprised many with his play at right tackle.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Star Running Back Sends Message to Fantasy Football Players Everywhere
Goedeke finished the season grading out as a top 25 tackle in the league via Pro Football Focus and was recently named by them as one of the top duos in the league with Wirfs. His ascension in his second season saw him post a 72.5 overall grade while posting a grade of 71.2 for his pass blocking and 70.5 in run blocking. Though he had a great season moving back to tackle, the third-year offensive lineman feels like he's just scratching the surface.
“Like I said, I’m just never satisfied," Goedeke said. "Last year was last year, obviously. It helps knowing that I can play at such a high level in the NFL, but I don’t think I’m anywhere near my full potential. I’m just going to keep growing and growing as an offensive tackle in this league – that’s what I’m looking forward to most."
Heading into his third year, Goedeke isn't satisfied with his play and has already outlined areas where he would like to improve.
“To be quite honest with you, all of them. In pass protection, [being] better with my hands and calming my eyes down and just focusing on where I want to lay my hands and everything," Goedeke said. "Footwork as well, in the pass game. In the run game, playing with a little better pad level and just getting my hands fit a little better.”
READ MORE: Buccaneers Safety Picking Up Where He Left Off In Todd Bowles' Defense
With a revamped offensive line and new scheme, Goedeke is ready to take the next step in his career. The new offense brings more of what Goedeke likes to do, firing off the ball and getting into defenders with more gritty runs. While there will be some much-needed downtime during the break between minicamp and training camp before the grind of the regular season begins, Goedeke will be working to get better every day.
"This is my job" Goedeke said. "This is my passion and what I love to do. I just want to get better every day, and if I'm not perfect, I'm never satisfied."
If Goedeke can turn in another quality season at right tackle and perhaps even elevate his play, the Bucs will be set for a long time with top-notch bookend tackles.
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.