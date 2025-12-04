Buccaneers All-Pro misses practice for second-straight day in Week 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled with injuries all year, and it seems like they're getting as healthy as they've been this season in this crucial part down the stretch. Unfortunately, it seems as if the Buccaneers could be facing yet another injury, and this time, it's arguably their best player.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs completed his game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (and even caught a touchdown), but he was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough. He also did not appear on Thursday, however, which would officially put him in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tristan Wirfs dealing with oblique injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Wirfs is listed on the injury report with an oblique injury — it's unknown at what point he suffered the injury during the game.

Wirfs is a huge part of Tampa Bay's offensive line, a unit that has struggled to find consistency this year with a slew of injuries. A two-time First Team All-Pro, Wirfs is widely considered one of the best tackles in the NFL, and his presence on the offensive line would be sorely missed as the Bucs gear up for another divisional matchup against the Saints.

Should Wirfs be unable to go, tackle Charlie Heck would be the logical first choice to step in, as he's had the most reps as a backup tackle in Tampa Bay this year with both Wirfs' absence at the beginning of 2025 recovering from surgery and right tackle Luke Goedeke's absence after a foot injury. Heck struggled during his time starting, though, so UDFA Ben Chukwuma could also be an option for the Bucs on Sunday.

That being said, Wirfs might still play. There is a precedent at One Buc Place for players missing two days of practice and then practicing on the Friday before the game to play football — Goedeke and defensive tackle Vita Vea have both done it this year. It's possible that Wirfs' oblique isn't seriously injured and that he's simply getting some work done on it before practicing Friday.

Regardless, Wirfs' injury is a big one to watch. The Buccaneers play the Saints at 1 p.m. EST at home for the second game of a three-game homestand in Tampa Bay.

