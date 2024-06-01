Buccaneers UDFA Linebacker Continues to Get Buzz Through Offseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed quite a few needs with their draft class for 2024, but there's another player that a few people have been talking about in Tampa Bay outside of that.
Former Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach may be a little undersized to play linebacker — he sits at just 5'11 and weighed in at 210 pounds at the NFL Combine — but he's certainly turned a few heads. Coach Todd Bowles spoke about DeLoach's versatility after rookie minicamp, and now, other media sources are taking notice on DeLoach's talents.
The Draft Network named DeLoach the most likely player to make the Buccaneers' roster as a UDFA, and on top of that, writer Justin Melo seems quite high on the former Seminole.
Here's a little of what he wrote about DeLoach:
"DeLoach chose the Buccaneers for good reason. One of the most important deciding factors when choosing your landing spot via undrafted free agency is evaluating the depth chart and competition in front of you. DeLoach possesses a straightforward path to Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster... Forget just making the roster. DeLoach could possess an opportunity to push [SirVocea] Dennis for the first-priority rotational role at inside linebacker this season."
DeLoach would certainly need a huge camp and preseason to push SirVocea Dennis, but he's displayed his talent well in college. He had two forced fumbles and an interception last year, finishing the year with 68 total tackles. Time will tell whether or not he could make a big splash with the Bucs, but he'll have the opprotunity to prove himself soon once preseason comes around.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.