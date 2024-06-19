Bucs Gameday

Kyle Brandt Teases Upcoming Project Featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers Legend

It appears as though Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network is planning to pay tribute to a former Buccaneer, who also happens to be the angriest runner in NFL history.

Collin Haalboom

Nov 1, 1998; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Mike Alstott (40) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Brandt is one of the most entertaining and enthusiastic NFL personalities. As one of the original Good Morning Football hosts for the NFL Network, Brandt has earned his reputation as one of the good guys in the NFL media landscape.

Of the many entertaining segments Brandt has spearheaded for the network over the years, his 'Angry Runs' special each week has become one of his most popular. For anyone who doesn't know, that's when Brandt features the 'angriest runs' from each week of the NFL season.

Whichever player Brandt deems to have had the best angry run in a particular week is awarded 'the sceptor' as recognition for their efforts.

Although several Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been featured on Angry Runs over the years, the segment unfortunately wasn't in existence when the angriest runner of them all, Mike Alstott, was asserting his dominance on Sundays.

But that doesn't mean Brandt hasn't paid homage to one of the greatest power runners in NFL history.

Well, it appears as though Brandt isn't done paying tribute to the A-Train. He recently posted a teaser for an upcoming project, which to the surprise of no one, seems like it will be featuring none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers great, Mike Alstott.

You can see in the photo Alstott and Brandt together in a studio, with an "Angry Runs Hall of Fame" graphic in the background. Although we don't have any more information than that, I think it's safe to say that Mike Alstott will be involved in this project. So if you like absurd highlights, angry runs, and the A-Train, you're probably going to want to check this project out when it drops later this summer.

COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

