Kyle Brandt Teases Upcoming Project Featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers Legend
Kyle Brandt is one of the most entertaining and enthusiastic NFL personalities. As one of the original Good Morning Football hosts for the NFL Network, Brandt has earned his reputation as one of the good guys in the NFL media landscape.
Of the many entertaining segments Brandt has spearheaded for the network over the years, his 'Angry Runs' special each week has become one of his most popular. For anyone who doesn't know, that's when Brandt features the 'angriest runs' from each week of the NFL season.
Whichever player Brandt deems to have had the best angry run in a particular week is awarded 'the sceptor' as recognition for their efforts.
Although several Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been featured on Angry Runs over the years, the segment unfortunately wasn't in existence when the angriest runner of them all, Mike Alstott, was asserting his dominance on Sundays.
But that doesn't mean Brandt hasn't paid homage to one of the greatest power runners in NFL history.
Well, it appears as though Brandt isn't done paying tribute to the A-Train. He recently posted a teaser for an upcoming project, which to the surprise of no one, seems like it will be featuring none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers great, Mike Alstott.
You can see in the photo Alstott and Brandt together in a studio, with an "Angry Runs Hall of Fame" graphic in the background. Although we don't have any more information than that, I think it's safe to say that Mike Alstott will be involved in this project. So if you like absurd highlights, angry runs, and the A-Train, you're probably going to want to check this project out when it drops later this summer.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.