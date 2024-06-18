Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Start Dates Revealed
Training camp is coming, and it's coming sooner than later for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the league.
Training camp dates have been revealed for all 32 NFL teams. The Bucs will begin their training camp on July 22 with the rookies, while the veterans will report a day later on July 23, getting the whole team at camp on a Sunday.
These dates are a bit earlier than expected. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially kicked off training camp on July 30, so most NFL teams are getting started a little earlier this year. This just means that the Bucs will get to see some players in pads a little earlier than last year, and the team will finally get a good look at some of its prospects in scenarios more similar to game time than practice in shirts and shorts.
READ MORE: Three Potential Breakout Players for the Buccaneers in 2024
Training camp will begin in those shirts and shorts, and then will transition to shells (just shoulder pads and helmets). After that, the team will make the transition to full pads. Training camp will continue throughout the preseason, which will begin for the Bucs on the week of August 10 when they play the Cincinnati Bengals away from home.
One player to watch will be Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who held out of OTAs and did not participate in mandatory minicamp. Should Wirfs not participate in training camp, his contract situation will quickly become more of a priority for the Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Tabbed 'Likely to Regress' in 2024 NFL Season
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.