ESPN Analyst Recommends Buccaneers Extend Star Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done well to re-sign some of their best players, but there will be another big question mark to answer after the 2024 season — should they extend wide receiver Chris Godwin?
With the arrival of wideout Jalen McMillan and the looming deal to tackle Tristan Wirfs coming on the horizon, Jason Licht and his staff will have to think about what to do with Godwin once the season is over. However, one EPSN analyst thinks that they should get it done sooner than later.
READ MORE: Rookie Safety Reminds Jordan Whitehead of Former Buccaneers Ballhawk
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz wrote an article naming one offseason move each NFL team should do before training camp, and for the Bucs, the move he chose was giving Godwin an extension.
Here's what Schatz said about Godwin and the Buccaneers:
"Godwin's contract voids after the 2024 season, but let's not overthink this. He's absolutely an above-average NFL starting wide receiver and someone Tampa Bay wants to keep around. An extension might also help spread out the cap hit for Godwin over the three void years where the Bucs would be carrying dead money for him under the current contract."
While it's unlikely that the Buccaneers would extend Godwin this offseason with the amount they've already done, extending him isn't out of the cards. As mentioned, Godwin is better than the average wideout, and the Bucs have found ways to utilize him ever since he joined the team in 2017. If Tampa Bay is able to make it work, it would be extremely beneficial to bring him back to the fold.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy Gives Thoughts on Upcoming Bucs Season
That being said, Godwin is aging, and McMillan is traditionally a slot wide receiver. Something will likely have to give there, especially if McMillan ends up being as impressive as he's looked in training camp.
At the end of the day, how Godwin plays this year in Liam Coen's offense will likely be the main factor in whether or not he returns to the Bucs in 2024.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.