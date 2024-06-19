Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy Gives Thoughts on Upcoming Bucs Season
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has always loved the Bucs and the Tampa Bay area. He never hesitates to gas up his former team, and he once again took the opprotunity to do so once minicamp ended.
McCoy, an NFL Network analyst himself, joined the NFL's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo to talk about his upcoming football camp in Oklahoma and some teams he's excited about for the 2024 season, but naturally, talk came back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And just like always, he's very high on his former team.
READ MORE: PFF Ranks Buccaneers 2024 Running Back Unit in Bottom Half of League
McCoy talked about the increased synergy between this team in Year 2 after bringing back so many free agents and also had a lot of good things to say about Baker Mayfield, who also played at his alma mater in Oklahoma.
"Now these guys are more comfortable with each other. Mike Evans is Mike Evans, Chris Godwin is Chris Godwin, Baker is feeling great.. I believe the Buccaneers will go on Year 4 of winning the NFC South — sorry, NFC South, I said it and I'm standing on it."
That wasn't all, either. McCoy playfully threatened the group by insinuating that his support of the Buccaneers is only going to get more fervent once the regular season starts.
"Oh, this is just the beginning," McCoy told Rapaport and Garafolo. "Wait until the big cameras come on. I'm gonna talk crazy to all y'all."
READ MORE: PFF Ranks Buccaneers 2024 Running Back Unit in Bottom Half of League
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.