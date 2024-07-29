Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle Sits Out For Portion of Padded Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht have been known to keep their homegrown (drafted) talent happy and in Tampa Bay and that is exactly what they did this offseason after re-signing Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield Jr.
With those three taken care of, the attention turned to All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs and his contract extension - one potentially that could make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Lately, the rumor mill surrounding Wirfs and his contract has been all over the place with reports that something could get done sooner rather than later, and others stating that the two sides remain far apart on a new deal. Despite the rumors, Wirfs has been present throughout the Bucs' offseason program, even showing up and working through drills through the first week of training camp.
However, with the team putting full pads on today for the first time in camp, Wirfs can be seen watching from the sidelines during 11-on-11s likely to avoid a potential injury that could affect his contract if he were indeed to get injured.
Wirfs "holding in" isn't a shock to those who have been paying attention as that is the phrase that has been thrown around since the onset of the Bucs' offseason program. Until a deal is reached, it seems likely that Wirfs will continue in this fashion throughout camp to avoid any unforeseen circumstances that could negatively impact his position.
As mentioned the Buccaneers like to take care of their own and Wirfs, a top-three tackle in the league, is more than worthy of a massive payday. Knowing the history of how the Bucs brass go about their business, Bucs fans should remain confident that Licht and company will get a deal done for Tristan, it's just a matter of numbers and when that happens.
