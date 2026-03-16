The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought in some players in free agency to help fill quite a few holes in their roster. General manager Jason Licht is set to revamp the defense quite a bit, but as far as the offense is concerned, things will be looking almost exactly the same, with one key absence at the very heart of it.

Here's what Tampa Bay's offense is going to look in 2026 after the first week of free agency:

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield may not be as safe as in previous years after a disastrous skid at the end of 2025, but he's still very safe. We saw his MVP potential at the beginning of the year, and with a new OC in Zac Robinson, he could get back to his 2024 days of playing consistently good football.

Running Back 1: Bucky Irving

There's a new running back in town for Tampa Bay, but this shouldn't affect Irving's status as the No. 1 option. Irving is still a valuable pass catcher, and his ability to make the first man miss continued to prove fruitful for the Buccaneers even when he was hurt for a good portion of last year.

Running Back 2: Kenny Gainwell

Gainwell, the only new addition on this list, could be a 1B for Irving given how similar his skillset is to former Buccaneers running back Rachaad While. Irving's size could have been a reason why he got injured last year with lots of carries, so Gainwell's ability as a third down back could help Tampa Bay field a varied running game.

Left Tackle: Tristan Wirfs

No comments needed here. Wirfs is perhaps the best pass-blocking left tackle in football, and he's been the best player on Tampa Bay's football team ever since he was drafted in 2020.

Left Guard: Ben Bredeson

Bredeson was hurt on-and-off last year, but his absence was notable on the interior. Bredeson will be back in 2026, and his experience at the position will help everyone else on the interior to plug pressure that they struggled to stop last year.

Center: Graham Barton

Barton struggled at center in his second year in the NFL, but he was playing around some bad circumstances. Both Bredeson and right guard Cody Mauch were frequently injured, and because of that, he didn't have much help on either side of him. He'll still have the starting spot this upcoming season, but he could be in danger if he doesn't show some immediate improvement.

Right Guard: Cody Mauch

Mauch suffered a knee injury in the second game of the season against the Houston Texans last year that put him out of commission entirely. His presence was sorely missed, and this starting spot is once again his in 2026.

Right Tackle: Luke Goedeke

Goedeke missed time last year with a foot injury, but he remains one of the most underrated tackles in the NFL. He'll still be Wirfs' running mate in 2026, and if he can stay healthy, Tampa Bay can dominate the edge on offense next year.

Wide Receiver 1: Emeka Egbuka

Mike Evans' presence on the offense leaves a huge hole, as the Bucs don't have an X receiver that can line up wide and be a big-bodied contested catch target. Egbuka is the most suitable of Tampa Bay's current crop to fill that hole, and he'll need to bounce back from a pedestrian latter half of the season and get back to the impressive first half of the year he had in 2025.

Wide Receiver 2: Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin is a veteran presence that can be lethal out of the slot, and he should play there for most of the time in 2026. Injury concerns still loom as he plays on a massive, bloated contract, but he could still get back to the All-Pro-like year he was having in 2024 before his ankle injury. The Bucs will need him to, so hopefully, he can stay healthy this time around.

Wide Receiver 3: Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMillan was injured for most of 2025 with a neck injury, but he came back very strong at the end of the year and showed some impressive skills. He's likely the best man separator on the roster at this point in time, and the Bucs could use him well as a really strong third option next season.

Tight End: Cade Otton

Otton isn't spectacular, but he is reliable, and he can do the dirty work that other tight ends may neglect. His solid blocking and receiving skills will see him starting once again in Tampa Bay.

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