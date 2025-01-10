Callie Brownson, Browns' Barrier-Breaking Assistant, Leaves for New Role Outside NFL
After five years with the Cleveland Browns, Callie Brownson is moving on.
The barrier-breaking coach has accepted a position with USA Football as its senior director of high performance and national team operations, the sport's national governing body announced Friday. Brownson, 35, won gold medals for the United States women's national team in the 2013 and 2017 American football world championships as a player.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join USA Football and help the U.S. national teams continue their international success in flag and tackle football through the 2028 Olympics and beyond,” Brownson said in a statement. “This is a historic time for football’s global growth with the Olympics on the horizon. I’m thrilled to be part of what USA Football is building as we look to uphold our standard against improving competition across the world.”
Brownson worked as chief of staff for the Browns from 2020 to '21, chief of staff and assistant wide receivers coach in 2022, and assistant wide receivers coach in 2023. In '20, she became the first woman to appear as an NFL position coach in a regular-season game.
Before joining Cleveland, Brownson worked in various positions for the New York Jets, Dartmouth and the Buffalo Bills.