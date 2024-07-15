Calvin Johnson Emotional After Surprise Lions Ring of Honor Announcement
The 2nd annual Calvin Johnson Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic was held at Detroit Country Club on Monday. The host, Detroit Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, was surprised the morning of the tournament when Lions COO Mike Disner and Lions radio voice Lomas Brown revealed that his name would be added to the team's ring of honor, the Pride of the Lions.
Johnson was caught off guard by the announcement and was understandably emotional.
"When Lomas [Brown] and I look around Ford Field, there's two things missing," said Disner. "The first is a Super Bowl banner that hopefully Coach Campbell, his staff, the players can work their butts off this year to achieve. And the second is Calvin's name in the rafters."
Johnson fought back tears as he thanked everyone for coming, saying he was a crier like his father.
Johnson sat down with Kay Adams a short time later and was still quite emotional. Keeping the surprises coming, she played him a special message from Nate Burleson, her former Good Morning Football colleague and the current host of CBS Mornings and the NFL Today.
"Congratulations man. This is incredible. We knew it would happen. I mean, it was inevitable because of the legacy you left on the field. It was an honor to play with you and I just love seeing you get your flowers man because you are a living legend. I can't wait to celebrate with you in person. We can... take a couple shots. Smoke a little primative. Vibe out like the old days. But enjoy. Take it all in. This is what you work for. This moment right here."
Burleson played the final four seasons of his career alongside Johnson in Detroit. In 2011, Burleson had a career-high 73 receptions while Johnson had 96 catches for 1,681 yards and the Lions made their first playoff appearance in over a decade.
Between this and the Lions continuing their quest for a Super Bowl it certainly looks like there will be nothing but good vibes in Detroit this season. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 30 during halftime of Detroit's Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.