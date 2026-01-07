Cam Newton Could Make Special Appearance at Panthers’ Playoff Game vs. Rams
Panthers fans seem to be in for a real treat at their home playoff game vs. the Rams this weekend.
According to a video and cleverly-written caption from Carolina's social media team, it seems all but officially confirmed that former franchise quarterback Cam Newton will return to Bank of America Stadium to beat the Keep Pounding drum ahead of the team's wild-card round contest on Saturday.
The post, which went live Wednesday afternoon, follows a report from The Athletic in which sources said the Panthers had reached out to Newton regarding the pregame honor and were optimistic that he'd accept.
And although neither the video included in the post nor the caption mentions Newton's name, the phrase “sound the drum” is written in the quarterback’s signature alt-lettering, a stylistic choice with which he has become synonymous.
Of course, that subtle hint was not lost on the fans, who quickly put two and two together:
The appearance would mark Newton's first game at the stadium since 2021, and perhaps a step forward in the quarterback and the franchise's somewhat rocky relationship. At least some of the pair’s issues go back to 2024, after Newton said he was hurt that he was not invited to join other retired players at the Panthers’ game in Munich.
“Did it hurt my feelings? Yeah, it did,” Newton said at the time, speaking on his podcast. “As a man, I’m like, damn bro, I gave this city everything.”
Last year, the Panthers told The Athletic that their “doors are open” for Newton. The former QB had also allegedly been invited to team-sponsored events before and not attended, sources told the outlet.
Carolina drafted Newton out of Auburn with the first pick of the 2011 draft, and he became one of the most well-known and important players in franchise history. During the 2015–16 season, he led the Panthers to a 15–1 record plus a trip to the Super Bowl, where they ultimately lost 24–10 to the Broncos. Newton also won the MVP award that year.
Given the magnitude of the Panthers’ playoff appearance, it would be quite galvanizing to have Newton in the building on Saturday, not to mention a step in the right direction for the two sides relationship-wise. Let’s hope the funky lettering in that tweet means what we think it means.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET.