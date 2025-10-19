Cam Ward’s Embarrassing Fumble Led to Easiest TD for Patriots’ Defense
Cam Ward has a fumbling problem, and it reared its ugly head again on Sunday.
The Titans' rookie quarterback authored one of the more embarrassing plays of the 2025 NFL season and handed the Patriots the easiest touchdown they'll get all year.
With his team trailing 24-13 in the middle of the third quarter, Ward and his offense got the ball back with a chance to answer an excellent New England touchdown drive. But on the first play, disaster struck.
Ward dropped back and was pressured by K'Lavon Chaisson. As he tried to release the ball, it slipped out of his hand and went backwards. Chaisson scooped it up on a dead sprint inside the 5-yard line and jogged into the end zone. If the description sounds bad, the visual was even worse.
Man, that's as embarrassing as it gets for a quarterback, as he was completely untouched and handed the Patriots a 31-13 lead.
That was Ward's fifth fumble of the season, so this isn't an isolated incident.
Tennessee selected Ward with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft, but it has been a rough season for the Miami product. Entering Week 7, he had completed 55.0% of his passes for 1,101 yards, with three touchdowns, four interceptions, and four fumbles. Through three quarters on Sunday, he's 14-of-20 for 169 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and he's been sacked four times. Add that fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and you've got a rookie really struggling.
The Titans are on the verge of falling to 1-6, and there isn't much upside for the team right now. Ward is talented and was the consensus No. 1 pick on most draft boards. It's early in his career, but it's clear he has some things he really needs to clean up.