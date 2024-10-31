Cameron Jordan Praises Saints Fans' Attitude During Brutal Losing Streak
New Orleans Saints fans remain loyal.
The Saints are in the middle of a brutal losing streak. After opening the season with dominant wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans has dropped six games in a row and looked terrible in the process. Despite that collapse, the team's fans are still loyal, according to one Saints player.
On Thursday, defensive end Cam Jordan claimed that despite the team struggling, the city of New Orleans still stands behind the Saints. Jordan made that claim due to his interactions in the city.
The 35-year-old defensive end said, "The city stands behind the Saints, nine times out of 10, unless you check Twitter, and then, you know, you'd assume the fan base has left us."
Jordan continued, "I was just at two different schools Tuesday, I was just at the grocery store getting fired up by the lady at the counter. The city is frustrated with our losing and at the same time, still behind us, and just like the players here. Got to find a way to win."
Jordan is in his 14th season with the Saints. He has spent his entire career in New Orleans after the franchise made him the 24th pick in the 2011 NFL draft. It's fair to say at this point he knows the pulse of the city.
He hasn't performed particularly well this season. Jordan has only racked up nine tackles and has zero sacks on the campaign, but he's well into the downside of what has been an excellent career.
He and the Saints will have a chance to get back on the right side of the win column on Sunday against the Panthers.