Cardinals, All-Pro Budda Baker Reach Agreement on Huge Extension
The Arizona Cardinals made a decision on Budda Baker's future with the team, signing the All-Pro safety to a three-year, $54 million contract extension.
Baker's extension, which was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, includes $30 million guaranteed. The deal keeps Baker in Arizona through the 2027 season.
Baker, 28, is a seven-time Pro Bowler in just his eighth NFL season. He was named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster this season after 142 combined tackles and two sacks through 14 games.
Schefter noted that Baker's new extension is the largest third contract for a safety in NFL history. Baker signed a four-year, $59 million extension with the Cardinals in 2020, which was his second NFL contract. He was drafted in the second round (36th overall) by the Cardinals in 2017.
Baker and the Cardinals (7–7) are fighting for a playoff spot in the up-for-grabs NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are one game ahead in the division, both sitting at 8–6. The Cardinals travel to play the Carolina Panthers (3–11) on Dec. 22.
No matter how this season plays out, the Cardinals locked down their defensive leader for the next three years.