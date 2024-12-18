SI

Cardinals, All-Pro Budda Baker Reach Agreement on Huge Extension

The Cardinals signed Budda Baker to an extension that keeps him in Arizona through the 2027 season.

Blake Silverman

Arizona Cardinals safety Baker celebrates a tackle against the Miami Dolphins
Arizona Cardinals safety Baker celebrates a tackle against the Miami Dolphins / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals made a decision on Budda Baker's future with the team, signing the All-Pro safety to a three-year, $54 million contract extension.

Baker's extension, which was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, includes $30 million guaranteed. The deal keeps Baker in Arizona through the 2027 season.

Baker, 28, is a seven-time Pro Bowler in just his eighth NFL season. He was named to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster this season after 142 combined tackles and two sacks through 14 games.

Schefter noted that Baker's new extension is the largest third contract for a safety in NFL history. Baker signed a four-year, $59 million extension with the Cardinals in 2020, which was his second NFL contract. He was drafted in the second round (36th overall) by the Cardinals in 2017.

Baker and the Cardinals (7–7) are fighting for a playoff spot in the up-for-grabs NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are one game ahead in the division, both sitting at 8–6. The Cardinals travel to play the Carolina Panthers (3–11) on Dec. 22.

No matter how this season plays out, the Cardinals locked down their defensive leader for the next three years.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL