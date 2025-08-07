SI

Cardinals Bring Back Veteran Lineman Amid Recovery From ACL Injury

Arizona is reportedly giving the former second-round pick another year.

Patrick Andres

Will Hernandez has been rehabbing a torn ACL this offseason. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez saw his 2024 season ended by an ACL tear—but his old team is reportedly giving him another shot.

Hernandez is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals after a successful visit, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

In '24, the Las Vegas native played five games before tearing his ACL on Oct. 6 in his team's 24–23 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He hit free agency after the season, having exhausted the two-year contract he signed before the 2023 campaign.

The New York Giants drafted Hernandez with the 34th pick in 2018 after four years with a woeful UTEP program. He has evolved into a rock-solid NFL starter, playing every game of the regular season on four different occasions.

Arizona, seeking its first playoff berth since 2021, is scheduled to open the regular season on Sept. 7 against the New Orleans Saints.

