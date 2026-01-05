Cardinals Could Make a High-Upside Hire for a Coaching Job in a Stacked Division
The Cardinals and Jonathan Gannon have parted ways, creating the NFL’s sixth head coaching vacancy this winter alongside the Giants, Titans, Browns, Falcons and Raiders.
Gannon arrived in Arizona three seasons ago as an ideal candidate. For two seasons, the Cardinals were plucky, despite a pronounced lack of talent, and increasingly competitive. Gannon was also one of the few coaches who—to his ultimate detriment—did not see Kyler Murray as an obstacle to taking the job. Right away, out front and behind the scenes, Gannon supported Murray after what was a tumultuous end to the Cardinals–Kliff Kingsbury–Murray relationship.
When the Cardinals were meant to make a pivot toward playoff contention in 2025, the team wound up faltering and finishing 3–14. Injuries, staff changes and the realization that coaching staffs across the NFC West were passing Arizona by added up to a boiling point forcing the Cardinals to make a move instead of retaining Gannon alongside a new offensive or defensive coordinator, as is typical for teams in a similar stage of limbo. Additionally, Gannon was fined $100,000 in October for a sideline incident with one of his own players, Emari Demercado, in which Gannon struck the player following a tense moment after Demercado fumbled a ball at the goal line.
The Cardinals are continuing to confront the compounding issues of an organization that rarely does most of the little things correctly, which eventually manifest themselves in larger ways. While it is unlikely a head coaching candidate is going to be the salve for these issues, the Cardinals will give it another go. Since 2007, the team has gone from Ken Whisenhunt to Bruce Arians to Steve Wilks to Kingsbury.
One thing the Cardinals deserve credit for during that time is a willingness to take chances. Kingsbury was a massive gamble at the time, coming from the college ranks. Arians was also viewed as past-prime for a head coaching candidate but wound up being a much-needed blast of cold air into a stale facility.
In order to break out of the recent malaise, the Cardinals must conjure that spirit once again, with the understanding that the hire could either be a monumental success or a catastrophic flop. Perhaps motivated by watching the Rams swoop in early on Sean McVay the same year the 49ers hired Kyle Shanahan—one representing a much bigger swing than the other—the Cardinals must challenge the status quo.
At the very least, like Seattle has done with Mike Macdonald, the team must find a coach capable of lining up a defense that won’t surrender 37 or more points in four consecutive divisional games to close out the season. Gannon has only three divisional wins since arriving in Arizona.
With that in mind, let’s get to our short list of candidates. You can also refer back to my longer list of future NFL head coaches from December for a wider look at this cycle’s candidate pool.
Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Denver Broncos
When Joseph was the defensive coordinator of the Cardinals under Kingsbury, Arizona was early on some of the defensive advancements that stymied version 1.0 of McVay’s motion-happy, dizzying offense. Joseph was also pulling a heavy sled, making up for Kingsbury’s lack of NFL head coaching experience and picking up some of the ancillary responsibilities around the building. Joseph has been one of the league’s top coordinators since his dismissal as Broncos head coach and would offer both a player-forward candidate to cleanse the end of the Gannon era and a schematic counterpunch to McVay, Shanahan and Klint Kubiak in Seattle.
Brian Flores, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings
Flores received a second interview for the Arizona job in 2023 when the team wound up hiring Gannon out of Philadelphia. Flores has a strong track record of success and has posted 15 games as coordinator over the past two seasons in which an opponent has scored 20 or fewer points. His arrival in Arizona, similar to Joseph, would be a salvo against the offensive juggernauts patrolling the division.
Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks
While I would be surprised to see Kubiak take the job, it would be wise for the Cardinals to bring in the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, who can begin interviewing for jobs virtually this week as the Seahawks have a first-round bye. Kubiak is the son of Super Bowl–winning head coach Gary Kubiak and, despite his mild-mannered presence, is said to be an “animal” on game day who brings a relentless energy. Arizona could do worse than a coordinator who can bring in a replicable, quarterback-friendly system.
Aden Durde, defensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks
While Durde may be a year away, there are some in coaching circles who view him as “a dude” for years to come. Durde, 46, is a former NFL and international linebacker who was born in England. He has an absolute presence and is a critical part of one of the best defensive staffs in the NFL. Durde rose from NFL intern and Bill Walsh diversity fellow to a big-time coordinator role over the course of a decade.
Grant Udinski, offensive coordinator, Jacksonville Jaguars; Declan Doyle, offensive coordinator, Chicago Bears
On a previous episode of The MMQB Podcast, Albert Breer and I wondered if this is the team that gives a shot to either Udinski, the 30-year-old offensive coordinator of the Jaguars, or Doyle, the 30-year-old offensive coordinator of the Bears. Arizona is simply behind offensively and sometimes the only way to catch up is through a measured swing for a candidate with upside. Why wait for Doyle and Udinski to mature into obvious head coaching candidates when teams with better situations can pluck them more readily?
Josh McCown, quarterbacks coach, Minnesota Vikings
McCown could return to the team that drafted him in 2002. Despite previously interviewing for the Texans’ head coaching role, McCown has remained primarily in the background as Kevin O’Connell’s quarterbacks coach in Minnesota. However, the Vikings’ staff contains a handful of talented assistants and Arizona’s pursuit of the quarterback position could necessitate a bold move at the head coaching position to mentor the team’s eventual Murray replacement plan.
Mike LaFleur, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
LaFleur, 38, has been the Rams’ offensive coordinator since 2023 and has been a contributor to one of the biggest offensive shifts we’ve seen in recent memory as L.A. transformed into a 13-personnel powerhouse. While Arizona is not necessarily equipped to succeed with that formation, the team could use a fresh look at its personnel to see how it could best unlock talented players such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. LaFleur is another intradivisional coach who could also assist the Cardinals in bridging the gap.