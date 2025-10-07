SI

Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon Levied With Huge Fine for Sideline Spat With Emari Demercado

The heated sideline altercation between player and coach has led to Gannon being fined by the NFL.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was levied with a hefty fine for his role in the sideline altercation with Emari Demarcado.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was fined $100,000 for his role in a sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado in Sunday's 22–21 loss to the Titans, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gannon's reaction to Demercado's dropped ball fumble that should have been a walk-in 72-yard touchdown made waves as he was seen following his running back around screaming at him on the sideline.

Gannon apologized to Demercado in a team meeting on Monday, and said he "didn't feel great" about how he reacted to his running back's mistake.

Now Gannon will really not feel great about it after paying $100,000 to the league for his reaction.

