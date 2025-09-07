SI

Cardinals Place Kyler Murray on Injury Report, but QB1 Will Still Start vs. Saints

The quarterback is dealing with an illness, but has no game-status designation.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will still play in season opener despite landing on injury report.
Hours before the Cardinals kick off in their season opener vs. the Saints, Arizona placed quarterback Kyler Murray on the injury report as he deals with an illness.

However, Murray is still expected to play vs. New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET as he has no game-status designation, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. It's unknown what illness Murray is dealing with, or how severe it is. Regardless, Cardinals fans don't need to worry about Murray not competing on Sunday—he's good to go.

Shortly after the news dropped about Murray landing on the injury report, the Cardinals seemingly responded by posting a video of Murray walking into the Caesars Superdome with the caption "QB1 clocking in." It definitely sounds like Murray will be good to start and compete.

Murray is coming off one of his best seasons statistically in 2024. He completed 68.8% of passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

