Cardinals Score TD vs. Bills Moments After Embarrassingly Bad Call by Refs
The Arizona Cardinals took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in their Week 1 matchup thanks to a 13-play drive that resulted in Kyler Murray's first touchdown pass of the season. The Cardinals almost had to settle for a field goal attempt but a horrible unnecessary roughness penalty on Buffalo bailed out Arizona.
Facing third-and-13 at Buffalo's 25, Kyler Murray ran the ball to the right before sliding in front of Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram. The defensive back appeared to do an adequate job avoiding serious contact with Murray, but officials disagreed.
Considering the number of times quarterbacks get hit when they slide and there's no flag, this one seems pretty harmless. Ingram did an admirable job holding up even though he was originally gearing up to hit Murray.
Thanks to the penalty the Cardinals ended up with first and goal instead of fourth and long.