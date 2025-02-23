15 Underrated Free Agents Cardinals Need to Target
When free agency rolls around in a few short weeks, the expectation will be the Arizona Cardinals not holding back and spending some of their cap space to bring in players.
There are a handful or big-name players available, but the free agent pool will be built on its depth of veterans and part-time/role players.
Some positions are deeper than others, and thankfully those positions line up with the Cardinals' current roster needs.
The biggest needs for the Cardinals are some order of wide receiver, offensive line, edge rusher, interior defensive line, and linebacker. Several other positions could stand for depth, but each of those positions must be filled whether it's via free agency or the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Needs can be addressed first with the free agent pool, but that doesn't mean Arizona has to spend every cent they have on big name guys. There's value in grabbing players who may be in that second-tier of guys, and a little bargain bin shopping never hurt anyone.
Beyond the biggest names on the market, I have three players who are being overlooked as potential under the radar signings for Arizona.
The aforementioned needs are where the focus will be for these players.
Wide Receiver
Marquise Brown (Chiefs)
Dyami Brown (Commanders)
Josh Palmer (Chargers)
What's the harm in kicking the tires on Marquise Brown again? The man known as "Hollywood" found success in the desert; he just didn't live up to the trade made to get him from the Ravens. I think a reunion could be beneficial, especially in a new offensive scheme.
Dyami Brown made himself a chunk of change for his postseason performance. Through three games, Brown hauled in 14 catches (18 targets) for 229-yards and a touchdown. He narrowly led the team in postseason receiving yards over Terry McLaurin. He didn't have much regular season success in four seasons, but perhaps his postseason performance was a sign of things to come.
Palmer has been a receiver I've monitored for a while. The Tennessee product quietly hauled in just shy of 2,300 receiving yards over four seasons while never being featured as the Chargers' top receiver. Palmer excelled in a complimentary role and repeating that with the Cardinals could be a perfect marriage.
Offensive Line
Jedrick Wills (Browns)
Patrick Mekari (Ravens)
James Daniels (Steelers)
Wills' legacy, unfortunately, was being the first offensive tackle taken in the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of Tristan Wirfs. While Wirfs has gone on to be amongst the best in the league, Wills has struggled.
Part of his shortcomings have come from a move from right tackle in college to left tackle in the pros. Arizona can kick the tires on the former tenth overall pick and put him back to his comfort zone on the right side.
Mekari has played every position on the line in his time with the Ravens, but found a seemingly permanent home at guard. The versatility is something to admire for sure, but his confidence inside has shown a potential explosion for the second-half of his career.
Daniels has been a quality player throughout his seven-season career with 84 starts over 90 games. Unfortunately, Daniels missed almost the entire season last year, but his previous resume should instill confidence in his next employer.
Guard-Center versatility is also an attractive feature here.
Edge Rusher
Joseph Ossai (Bengals)
K'Lavon Chaisson (Raiders)
Azeez Ojulari (Giants)
Most Bengals fans remember Ossai for his unnecessary roughness call against the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game that cost Cincinnati a chance to go to a second straight Super Bowl. I never thought that was fair, especially for how ticky-tacky the call was. Beyond that, Ossai has put together a quietly good career. I'm a fan of his.
Chaisson was a first-round pick for the Jaguars in 2020 and flamed out by the end of his rookie deal. He spent last season with the Raiders and matched his career total in sacks with five plus a career-best 32 tackles. While I doubt Chaisson will ever live up to his first-round status, he's shown some growth to be a part of a good rotation.
Remember when Ojulari was the name on the trade block? I say bring him in with no draft capital cost. He's had good production in his career and it would be fun to see him play with his brother, BJ along the defensive front.
Interior defensive line
Javon Kinlaw (Jets)
Sheldon Rankins (Bengals)
Levi Onwuzurike (Lions)
Another former first-round pick who hasn't lived up to his draft status, however, Kinlaw has stacked consecutive seasons of playing all 17 games. Kinlaw had 3.5 sacks in 2023 with the 49ers and 4.5 sacks last season with the Jets. Perhaps Kinlaw was a late bloomer and he's starting to round himself out.
After Rankins was released by the Bengals, I was immediately all over him. Rankins' career has been up-and-down between production and injuries, but he's shown flashes of being a starting-caliber player. The soon-to-be 31-year-old can likely be had for a cheap deal.
Onwuzurike hasn't produced any significant numbers with just 3.5 sacks over three seasons (missed all of 2022). Still, he'll be just 27-years-old in March and he's a good body with upside if he can find the right scheme.
Linebacker
Nick Bolton (Chiefs)
Cody Barton (Broncos)
EJ Speed (Colts)
Maybe I'm crazy, but I haven't heard much talk around Bolton. After missing half of the 2023 season due to injury, Bolton rebounded last season with 106 tackles, three sacks, and an interception. Bolton has managed 100+ tackles in his three healthy seasons, including a league-high 180 tackles in 2022. He's the kind of linebacker who can do a bit of everything; sounds like a great fit for the Cardinals.
Barton has strung together three-consecutive 100+ tackle seasons with three different teams (Seahawks, Commanders, and most recently the Broncos. he also has five interceptions and 3.5 sacks in that three-year stretch. Sign me up for a budget linebacker who produces numbers in the box score.
Speed had the quietest 100+ tackle season I can remember, but that happens when you have three other teammates that also record over 100 tackles... has that ever happened before? Anyways, Speed collected career-bests across the board with total tackles (142) and solo tackles (93) to go with his first career interception. Budget linebacker who produces.