Free Agent DL Makes Too Much Sense for Cardinals
Among the greater needs for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason is along the defensive line.
While help is needed inside the trenches as well as off the edge, I am public on stating pass rush help is the highest priority - but when players become available for other holes you need to jump on them.
Several players will be released in the coming weeks from all 32 teams as they prepare to stock up as much money and cap space as they can for the looming free agency period.
The Bengals have started making their moves including the release of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
And the Cardinals absolutely need to jump on him.
Sheldon Rankins Makes Too Much Sense for Cardinals
I want to start with something that is extremely important to remember when it comes to signing free agents. Any players who are unrestricted because their contracts ran out will go toward compensatory picks for the following year's NFL Draft. The more players you sign the less picks you are awarded.
Conversely, the more players you lose to free agency the more picks you are granted. Signings and departures even themselves out and then picks are assigned.
That's only for players who aren't under a contract. But when it comes to players who are released or cut, they are fair game and do not affect compensatory pick selections. That means someone like Rankins, who was released by Cincinnati rather than being an unrestricted free agent, can be signed without a penalty toward the compensatory pick formula.
That's crucial if you're a team that values those picks.
I wouldn't say the Cardinals don't or shouldn't value compensatory picks, but it makes released players more coveted because there's no penalty assigned with signing them.
Now that that's out of the way, let's look at Rankins the player.
The former first round pick from 2016 has bounced around the league with his most recent stint being with the Bengals for just one season. Rankins played and started seven games for Cincinnati in 2024 and recorded just one sack along with 18 tackles.
In his career with four teams, the Louisville product has 30.5 sacks. His career-best was 8.0 sacks in 2018 with the Saints. He has just one other season with more than five sacks, which came in 2023 with the Texans (6.0).
The calling card for Rankins coming into the pros was his propensity to get after the quarterback from the interior. He's had up and down results, but it's hard to defend his value as the former 12th overall pick.
Still, Rankins is an above-average pass rusher from the interior. His market should include several teams who need extra depth inside, and the Cardinals should be among them.
Rankins' potential addition to this defense would be a drastic upgrade over the current lineup for the interior defensive line. Aside from Dante Stills, Rankins would be the number two guy and a top rotational player at worst with potential to start.
No, that's not a bad thing, as Rankins is more than proven to be a quality starter. Plus, beggars can't be choosers and the Cardinals need bodies at the position. And again, I like him better than what else is currently on the depth chart.
One last factor to consider here is that Rankins won't cost much to bring in. The soon-to-be 31-year-old will likely be looking at a veteran minimum deal and no better than a two-year contract. I'm not sure how many teams will be after him, but I firmly believe he will have a decent market.
The appeal with joining the Cardinals is a chance to see the field consistently and start more often than not. It's also a defensive staff that gets the most out of their personnel. With a rebound season, Rankins could use a good year with the Cardinals to try and push for one last contract as he enters the twilight of his career.
It's really a good opportunity for Rankins and gives the Cardinals a chance to kick the tires on a talented player -- even without some elite track record.
I will note that bringing in Rankins does not fill the position and I would implore Arizona to continue investing into the position. However, I think that adding him could allow you to spend higher, more expensive capital at other positions with Rankins serving as a band-aid for the spot.
Getting better at edge, offensive line, and wide receiver could be better addressed with an approach of signing Rankins and (hopefully) bringing in one other guy.
Rankins is the definition of bargain bin shopping in free agency and he won't count toward the compensatory pick formula for a team that values that. You know what you're getting with Rankins, too.
Don't expect a massive jump in production, but he could give you solid play for a great deal.
I would be all-in on the Cardinals going after Rankins. With everything that could lineup here from price to depth, I find that this move could be beneficial in more ways than one.