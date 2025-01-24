17 Players Cardinals Should Target in Free Agency
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be big time spenders in free agency this season after taking it easy in the 2024 offseason by signing some veterans instead of splurging on one-or-two players. We could see that same approach this offseason as well, right, wrong, or indifferent.
This year's free agency market lacks any super stars that are in their primes, and the few that are out there, like safety Jevon Holland, don't make sense for Arizona to target. So instead, we may see the Cards look to add a handful of solid players, old or young, to smaller, cheaper, and potentially short term deals to see how they work out beyond 2025.
There are several players I like on the market that will be anywhere from dirt cheap to a solid deal with neither breaking the bank. The positions that the Cardinals must address are edge rusher, interior defensive line, linebacker, offensive line, and wide receiver.
As I said, each of these positions has value and options for a team on a budget. Let's peak at my favorite veterans to target.
Edge Rusher
It's not often a future Hall of Famer hits the open market, but Khalil Mack is available. Mack turns 34 in February and his best days are behind him, but he's a valuable veteran who can still produce as a sack artist. He's unlikely to cost too much and the investment is short-term.
There are plenty of younger options as well who also won't break the bank. Charles Omenihu, Darrell Taylor, Josh Uche, and Derek Barnett are all names that should be on many teams' radars to add as rotational players.
Omenihu missed time to start the season for Kansas City, but he figures to be a large part of the Chiefs defensive plan as they try for a three-peat.
Taylor was traded from Seattle to Chicago this offseason without success for the latter, but he's young and has shown promise.
Uche was a huge name at the trade deadline but hasn't amassed any significant production after the Chiefs acquired him. He's had a double-digit sack season before, but he'll need a prove-it deal to show he's still capable.
Barnett is a good rotational piece after failing as a first round pick in 2017. He's coming off a five sack season with Houston.
Linebacker
I don't want to see Kyzir White leave the desert, but there are several quality players out there and one could arguably be an upgrade.
The player I'm referring to is Eric Kendricks. The UCLA product just wrapped up his 10th pro season, this one with the Cowboys, and amassed 138 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. Kendricks has long been a great linebacker and even at his age he appears to still be cruising along just fine.
Another veteran to look for is Bobby Wagner, who also found the fountain of youth this year with Washington. His reunion with Dan Quinn was much needed and he may have another year left in him as he targets 2,000 career tackles.
The case of Devin White is interesting. The former top-five pick played out his rookie deal with the Buccaneers, signed with the Eagles in the offseason, never saw a snap with the team and then was released. White ended up in Houston and didn't do much.
The draw with White is that he's still incredibly young, turning 27-years-old next month, and the upside is there. He needs a prove-it contract to get back into good graces with NFL teams.
Interior Defensive Linemen
I say it's time to bring the big guy home as he enters the twilight of his career. Calais Campbell has carved out a strong Hall of Fame candidacy in his seemingly endless NFL career and continues to produce wherever he signs.
Campbell posted five sacks at 38-years-old and would be welcomed back to where his career started to be a rotational player inside and get some more sack production to pad his resume to Canton.
Other veterans to consider are BJ Hill (Cincinnati) and Austin Johnson (Buffalo). A younger option like Javon Kinlaw could be a fun experiment, too.
Offensive Linemen
I don't see too many offensive linemen that I live for the Cardinals. Patrick Mekari is an exception to this, however. The former undrafted free agent has spent six seasons with the Ravens and seen starting time at every position on the line.
Mekari could be your starting right tackle while you mull over your other options and then move inside when you have someone ready.
Only one other guy interests me - Kevin Zeitler. This dinosaur continues to defy father time and string together good seasons wherever he lands. The Cards' interior offensive line is uncertain and Zeitler is a perfect plug-and-play starter at right guard.
Wide Receiver
There's plenty of veteran receivers on the market, but none of them fill the specific need for the Cardinals and that's grabbing a guy who can stretch the field.
Dyami Brown has shown in this playoff run with the Commanders that he is capable of just that after a dismal first four seasons in the pros. Brown is someone who could either sign a one-year prove-it deal or a multi-year deal on a budget.
TuTu Atwell also intrigues me in this role. He never got rolling with the Rams thanks to such a deep receiver room, but he's fast and has shown the ability to be a game-breaker.
The only veteran that I would be fine with the Cardinals signing who isn't a deep threat by trade is Nelson Agholor. I'm very aware of the reputation he has and how he's a borderline taboo player because of his inconsistencies, but he's shown throughout every stop in his career that he's an awesome player for your depth chart and can contribute to the team no matter how big or small the role is for him.