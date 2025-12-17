Jonathan Gannon Sounds Off on NFL’s Tackling Crisis

ARIZONA -- Tackling in the NFL -- and its inability to be replicated on a practice field -- has long been a conversation that weaves into other topics such as basic fundamentals, player safety and overall development at football's highest level.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows that all too well, as his defensive unit ranks 11th in missed tackles at 85 through 14 games per Pro Football Reference.

In context, that's not a wild number. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the league with 146 while five other teams sit at 99+ on the season. The medium number is paced by the Philadelphia Eagles at 82, so Arizona's not far off from being an "average" team in terms of tackling.

Yet the Cardinals have consistently fell short on the defensive side of the ball this season, and tackling is undoubtedly part of the reason.

They're not the only team to have those struggles, as most would agree tackling has become harder over the years thanks to various rule changes both on and off the field.

Gannon, when asked about the team's tackling, gave a self-described dissertation into an issue that expands far past the walls of Arizona's practice facility.

Jonathan Gannon Breaks Down NFL Tackling Rules, Structure

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Cardinals training center in Tempe on May 22, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We were just talking about that," said Gannon when asked about how to improve tackling during a week of practice.

"You can definitely practice that — in my opinion, it's a skill. This is a long dissertation on that, so I'll try to give you the cliff notes. How the rules are set up, it's hard to get better as a tackler being in the NFL. I'll say that. I will say this, because we tackle every day — drill it in some way, shape, or form because that's one of the top skills of any defensive player — there's no drill you can do that can mimic a game. There's not. It's too chaotic of an environment to drill it.

"A lot of ways that you can try to do it, but you just have to keep harping on the fundamentals and the details of it. We try to obviously have language that we use that keeps it simple in their head. I always think you have to tackle better, but it's hard.”

As highlighted by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the current NFL CBA says teams are allowed up to 14 padded practices, though 11 of them have to take place during the first 11 weeks of the season.

Contact is also prohibited during the offseason.

“The rules are the rules," said Gannon, who also added he doesn't plan to advocate for change.

“I'm not going to lobby for anything. I just play by the rules. Why I say that is if you're talking about skill development, right? Now I'm going to go on a tangent now, but it would be like (saying), ‘Hey Scotty Scheffler, it's your offseason. Don’t hit a wedge’. It's set up how it's set up, that's fine, but to get better at a skill, you have to practice the skill. You practice skill. You can scale it. You can scale the tempo, and you can scale how you do it, but to practice a skill, you need to practice the skill.

"It's just a conundrum I think all defensive guys’ face. There's risk/reward trying to practice with it however you set things up, but you definitely have to be a good tackling defense to play good defense.”

It's a question, and topic, that continues to carry league-wide interest. The NFL's current CBA runs through 2030, and it's unlikely tackling rules will get lighter with the league eying even more expanded games to the regular season schedule.

“We spent so much time on tasks to that question. That's why I'm passionate about it. And it's a really good question and it's a topic that every year people are talking about," Gannon added.

"Head coaches, defensive coaches, this and that. A lot of people think you can't practice it. You better just acquire people that can tackle because you aren’t going to help them at all. That's a thought process too. To each their own, but it's a challenge.”