5 Goals for Cardinals in NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals need to nail the 2025 NFL Draft, and that means checking off needs for this season and beyond.
Thankfully for them, this class can fill the bigger needs of this roster.
As far as the Cardinals' team needs go, it should look something like this:
• Starting edge rusher
• Rotational interior defensive lineman
• Wide receiver depth (More speed)
• Long-term offensive lineman
• Added depth to key positions
You can assign those in whatever order you would like.
By the end of this draft, the Cardinals need to be able to check off most if not all of those needs. However, the highest priority will be to check off the five needs listed below.
You could call this list subjective if you would like; I consider this list to be 100% necessary or risk failure.
Getting started is my biggest need and it’s not even close.
Finish addressing edge rusher
This is my non-negotiable. No ifs, ands, or buts — the Cardinals can’t walk away from this draft without at least one more edge rusher, preferably two.
Edge rusher was undeniably the biggest hole on this team entering the offseason. They added Josh Sweat through free agency and he fixes part of the equation. The group Arizona has at the moment is much better to be rotated in and out of the lineup. They need another starter.
Perhaps no position in this class has more depth and high-end talent than edge rusher. Passing on any of these guys, regardless of perceived value would be a drastic mistake.
I simply could not get on board this class if that happened.
Grab a nose tackle
The Cardinals need any kind of reinforcements for the interior of the defensive line for the long-term. Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell will be good for this year but unlikely beyond that.
But even with those two and guys currently on the roster, Arizona is lacking a true nose tackle.
Although players like that have been phased out of most defenses, they still have incredible value if you can find a good one. This year‘s draft class has several scattered throughout day one until the end of the draft.
I am kindly - and - politely asking the team to grab one of them.
A defense that struggles to stop the run needs someone who can anchor the inside and eat blocks, and that’s what nose guards are designed for. It also gives both parties a chance to play significant snaps out the gate. Win/Win.
Find a receiver to stretch the field
The combination of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson provides Arizona with a one-two punch out wide that rivals many other duos cross the league, but neither of them stretch the field, and that’s a problem for the offense as a whole.
The offense struggled to push the ball down the field last year and tried forcing their guys to fill that void. To absolutely no fault of the receivers, they simply could not do that; No pass catcher on this team currently is built to take the top off the defense.
This draft class has more than a few field-stretching receivers. Some do it with speed, some do it with technique, but a solution is here for Arizona. They can’t afford to leave next weekend without a deep threat.
Add a long term answer at right tackle
I want to start off by saying Arizona NEEDS a starting right guard, but that can still be found in free agency. What can’t be found as a long-term strong side tackle.
This class has plenty of offensive tackle talent, and there’s surprisingly several prospects who are already polished for that side of the line.
Right tackle is currently patchwork between Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beacham; neither are long-term options at best. I need Arizona to leave this draft not only with a long-term solution at tackle, but hopefully (and preferably) someone who can beat the two veterans and start sooner rather than later.
Make each pick someone who can impact next season
I’m pounding the drum that the Cardinals need their 2025 draft class to be made up of players who can impact this team immediately. This can’t be a year for drafting developmental guys.
The bar was raised last season with a near playoff appearance and a fight for the division crown. Being frank, the roster overachieved… and yet I still think they can do it again.
But that only happens if this draft class provides starters and rotational players right away. This draft should be focused on this year first and foremost.