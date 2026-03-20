3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Arizona Cardinals
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The Arizona Cardinals move into the next phase of free agency with massive holes still on the roster.
While names such as Tyler Allgeier and Isaac Seumalo will boost the team immediately, majority of Arizona's work done under GM Monti Ossenfort's fourth offseason have been depth signings. With the 2026 NFL Draft just over a month away, the Cardinals will likely again pivot to the incoming crop of college players to bolster the roster.
However, there's still a handful of free agents available who could immediately start upon arrival in Arizona:
QB Kirk Cousins
The Cardinals were quickly priced out of the Malik Willis sweepstakes this offseason while talks with Jimmy Garoppolo fell through for whatever reason. Arizona settled for Gardner Minshew to backup Jacoby Brissett with both contracts ending after 2026.
Who knows if Arizona is able to snag Ty Simpson at some point in the draft, though Cousins — if signed — would be favored to win the starting job over any of the Cardinals' current passers thanks to his resume and familiarity with Kyle Shanahan concepts, which is expected to heaviliy influence new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense.
Cousins isn't an exciting name for Cardinals fans, nor would he fill seats at State Farm Stadium. Yet when evaluating available passers who could immediately start in the desert, Cousins qualifies.
RT Jawaan Taylor
The Cardinals signed Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Pryor as depth pieces, though neither are considered to be viable starters ahead of 2026.
Arizona fans sure hope there's a plan in place for Ossenfort to take a future right tackle early in the draft, though if not, Taylor is someone who could fill in immediately with 111 starts under his belt.
Taylor, a previous Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, is a strong pass blocker but does indeed have a penalty problem. He was cut from Kansas City two weeks ago in a move that saved the Chiefs $20 million against the cap.
We'll see what his market looks like, though if the price is right, Arizona could see Taylor arrive immediately and fill the hole at right tackle.
DL Calais Campbell
You won't need to convince many Cardinals fans on this move.
Campbell could be eying retirement or one last run at a Super Bowl with another team, and people in the desert would absolutely be okay with that. With that said, Campbell (even at his age) still has some gas left in the tank and would immediately start once again along the Cardinals' defensive line.
Production. Leadership. Fan fare. Campbell checks all of the boxes, and if he indeed would want to return, Arizona needs to ensure that door is open for him. It would be a no-brainer.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin