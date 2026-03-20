3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals move into the next phase of free agency with massive holes still on the roster.

While names such as Tyler Allgeier and Isaac Seumalo will boost the team immediately, majority of Arizona's work done under GM Monti Ossenfort's fourth offseason have been depth signings. With the 2026 NFL Draft just over a month away, the Cardinals will likely again pivot to the incoming crop of college players to bolster the roster.

However, there's still a handful of free agents available who could immediately start upon arrival in Arizona:

QB Kirk Cousins

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were quickly priced out of the Malik Willis sweepstakes this offseason while talks with Jimmy Garoppolo fell through for whatever reason. Arizona settled for Gardner Minshew to backup Jacoby Brissett with both contracts ending after 2026.

Who knows if Arizona is able to snag Ty Simpson at some point in the draft, though Cousins — if signed — would be favored to win the starting job over any of the Cardinals' current passers thanks to his resume and familiarity with Kyle Shanahan concepts, which is expected to heaviliy influence new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense.

Cousins isn't an exciting name for Cardinals fans, nor would he fill seats at State Farm Stadium. Yet when evaluating available passers who could immediately start in the desert, Cousins qualifies.

RT Jawaan Taylor

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) helps up quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals signed Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Pryor as depth pieces, though neither are considered to be viable starters ahead of 2026.

Arizona fans sure hope there's a plan in place for Ossenfort to take a future right tackle early in the draft, though if not, Taylor is someone who could fill in immediately with 111 starts under his belt.

Taylor, a previous Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, is a strong pass blocker but does indeed have a penalty problem. He was cut from Kansas City two weeks ago in a move that saved the Chiefs $20 million against the cap.

We'll see what his market looks like, though if the price is right, Arizona could see Taylor arrive immediately and fill the hole at right tackle.

DL Calais Campbell

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

You won't need to convince many Cardinals fans on this move.

Campbell could be eying retirement or one last run at a Super Bowl with another team, and people in the desert would absolutely be okay with that. With that said, Campbell (even at his age) still has some gas left in the tank and would immediately start once again along the Cardinals' defensive line.

Production. Leadership. Fan fare. Campbell checks all of the boxes, and if he indeed would want to return, Arizona needs to ensure that door is open for him. It would be a no-brainer.