After Loss to Rams, Cardinals Must Make Changes
Well, that was just about the most heartbreaking ending the Arizona Cardinals have seen all season.
After a failed attempt at a game winning drive to try and sweep the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals emerge out of SoFi Stadium as losers in 13-9 fashion.
Unfortunately, classic mistakes that we’ve seen from the team this year were made and Arizona has another losing record.
This is a loss that should rock the boat a bit - and I have some major criticisms.
But in fairness, there were some things to be happy about in the loss.
With one game remaining for Arizona, the end is in sight and we have most of our takeaways finished for the season’s outlook.
We still learned more about this team following the close loss, and that’s what we’re here to discuss.
Takeaways From Cardinals' 13-9 Loss to Rams
Trey McBride is the best weapon on offense
James Conner has played at a Pro Bowl level this year. Marvin Harrison Jr has shown flashes of brilliance to be the Cards’ top receiver (more on him later). Kyler Murray is an athletic marvel who can make plays with his arm and his legs.
But Trey McBride is the best player on the Cardinals' offense.
All season long, the third-year tight end has been one of the most reliable pass catchers across the NFL. Following tonight’s game, McBride is within range of the franchise single-season receptions record of 115, set by DeAndre Hopkins in 2020.
Mr. Reliable at his finest.
Although McBride may not be some game-breaking player with SportsCenter Top-10 highlights every week, his consistency and reliability cannot be measured in words.
A struggling Cardinals offense would be lost without McBride out there.
Rumors of Marvin Harrison Jr’s demise have been greatly exaggerated
The doomsday parade chanting Harrison Jr is a bust already should’ve been silenced against the Rams. MHJ reeled in six receptions for 96 yards. It was an under the radar performance with far more highs than lows.
And although he didn’t have many plays that will be on his rookie highlights tape on YouTube, it was still a game that should build confidence in him to continue growing.
Harrison's stat line may not be the historical season we wanted, but it’s still be a good one.
If Harrison can close the season with another game like this, Cardinals fans should be much happier than they were a few weeks ago about his outlook heading into year two.
Cardinals need more playmakers on defense
I love some of the pieces on this Cardinals defense and several guys have bigger roles ready for the future. Garrett Williams, Dante Stills, Max Melton, and several others have had great seasons and will be the foundation for this defense.
But that being said, they desperately need more playmakers.
Several turnover worthy plays were left off the board, such as Baron Browning unable to strip-sack Matthew Stafford or Budda Baker’s dropped interception in the endzone. These are plays that swing the game in your favor and it’s causing too many close games and losses for Arizona.
When the offseason rolls around, the Cardinals have to prioritize not just adding talent to the defense but adding playmakers. Interceptions, sacks, anything and everything in between.
The Cardinals could’ve won more games this year with someone capable of generating turnovers. That has to be a top priority for this organization.
The Cardinals are a playoff team if this offense showed up every week
Speaking of winning more games, the Cardinals wouldn’t have been knocked out of the playoff hunt by now if they had this offense performing week in and week out. And it wasn’t even an elite effort tonight.
But what we saw was the Cardinals move the ball effectively more often than not and occasionally test the defense. You had mixed results, but at least there was life to be found in this game and it made it worth watching.
We didn’t get the result we wanted, but this was a far more competitive game because the Cardinals were willing to do things they didn’t before.
Wins are wins and losses are losses, but you can’t tell me Arizona doesn’t win at least one more game if they play offense like they did tonight.
That being said…
Drew Petzing Needs to Go
I’m done with watching Drew Petzing at this point. Even in a game that was well called, he found a way to ruin it.
Murray made some mistakes, but there were many questionable calls made by Petzing that had me upset… none more so than the final play of the game for Arizona’s offense where the Cardinals opted to pass inside the five yard line rather than force the Rams to burn their final remaining timeout and drain the clock by running it.
Nope. Instead, we got a foolish decision to throw the ball and it ended in a play that will be remembered as one of the best of the regular season… but not for Arizona.
I’m done. I’m over it. I’m ready for a change.
Sorry, Coach Petzing, but your number's up.