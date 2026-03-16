NFL Insider Reveals Arizona Cardinals' Timeline for Next Franchise QB

The Arizona Cardinals move into the next stage of the 2026 offseason with no long-term plan at quarterback in sight, and one NFL insider believes they're looking towards the future.

The Cardinals have Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as their top two projected quarterbacks entering this season. Arizona was priced out of the Malik Willis sweepstakes while talks with Jimmy Garoppolo fell through.

While Ty Simpson still presents himself as a potential option, the Cardinals are expecting to look towards the 2027 offseason for their future passer according to SI.com's Albert Breer:

Cardinals Eying 2027 for New QB

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives forward over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"I’d look at the Dolphins, Browns, Jets and Cardinals, and say it looks to me like every one of them is looking down the line at the 2027 draft at quarterback," Breer said in a recent piece.

"I don’t think there’s a single guy where you can say, Yes, lock it in, he’s a top-five pick, as you could a year ahead of time for Caleb Williams and Drake Maye in 2023. But, between Dante Moore, Arch Manning, CJ Carr, Julian Sayin, Trinidad Chambliss, LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt, John Mateer, Jayden Maiava, Brendan Sorsby, Darian Mensah, DJ Lagway, Drew Mestemaker … there are a lot of names with tools/potential, which increases the chances that a handful will hit and will go in the first round."

The Cardinals, quite frankly, are not projected to be a playoff team in 2026 given the current state of their roster, headlined by the massive question marks at quarterback.

Arizona showed massive interest in Moore this past season, attending Oregon games more than any other known school. Manning obviously carries significant weight as a prospect while there's additionally three or four other first-round quality passers projected at this time.

Yet Cardinals fans need to be careful about daydreaming for the next draft cycle, as we're not too far removed from projecting this 2025 class as an incredible one before its top projected passers fell apart.

Also, a lot needs to happen for Arizona to again hold a top three pick. The Cardinals are hoping they'll be far from it.

We'll see what actually comes to fruition, though by all signs Arizona is gunning for next offseason as their opportunity to potentially snag their next franchise quarterback.

Whether that will actually fall in their favor remains to be seen, and like Breer highlights, they'll have some competition in doing so.