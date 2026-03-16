Christian Kirk Signing With Cardinals' NFC West Rival

The Arizona Cardinals and their fans will see a very familiar face in the NFC West.

According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers are signing WR Christian Kirk on a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Sources: The #49ers are signing WR Christian Kirk to a 1-year, $6M deal.



Kirk is the latest WR addition in San Fran, after they also signed WR Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/LyR7snOyGs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2026

Like Schultz says, he joins a talented 49ers offense that already added Mike Evans into the mix this offseason.

Kirk spent the first four years of his career in Arizona after the Cardinals made him a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kirk, a hometown kid from Saguaro, tallied 56 games played for the Cardinals during his time at State Farm Stadium, playing in no less than 12 games each season.

In total, he caught 432 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. His final season saw a 77-982-5 stat line that saw him cash in during free agency, inking a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kirk had a tremendous 2022 in Jacksonville, hitting career highs in receptions (84), yards (1,108) and touchdowns (8). He was on a similar trajectory the following year before a core injury stopped his season short.

It was a similar story in 2024, where Kirk suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in Week 8, hitting injured reserve.

Kirk was traded to the Houston Texans in the 2025 offseason and played 13 games, failing to make a true impact with Tank Dell and Nico Collins also in Houston.

Now, he arrives to a 49ers team that is loaded with talent. While his numbers probably won't jump, he's just another weapon for offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan to deploy. Kirk will see the Cardinals twice as division rivals.

As for the Cardinals, they kept a 49ers wideout in the NFC West with the addition of Kendrick Bourne, who will be joining Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in Arizona's wide receivers room.

Kirk would have been a fun addition to the Cardinals this offseason, though it never felt like he was a realistic option for LaFleur and co. entering 2026.

Kirk is 29-years-old and has eight total years of NFL experience.