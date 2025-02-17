How Cardinals Can Shake Safety Spot This Offseason
The Arizona Cardinals don't exactly need help when it comes to the safety position moving into the offseason.
Names such as Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson steady the Cardinals' backend of the defense, though when it comes to upgrades along the defensive side of the ball, options are still aplenty in various places this offseason.
Free Agency
Justin Simmons (Falcons)
As far as I'm concerned, Simmons is the guy for the Cardinals to pursue should they look to free agency to address the safety spot. Simmons is a veteran guy entering his 10th season in the pros. He was up-and-down last year with the Falcons, but he has more value as a rotational player than a full-time starter at this point in his career.
The thing that would excite me most about Simmons' addition would be what I said toward the beginning of my explanation -- he's a veteran guy. I love the way the Cardinals defense is trending right now.
The group is exceeding expectations and they're doing it with a blend of young players and guys who have been in the league for a hot minute.
The secondary is the perfect example for this. The cornerback group is mainly made up of younger guys, while Simmons comes in with years of experience and provides a literal safety blanket for the young DBs.
If Thompson really is gone as a potential cut candidate, Simmons is my top guy.
I know that Simmons wouldn't be the sexy signing like Jevon Holland and Justin Reid would be, but I don't like the idea of sinking a ton of cash into two safeties after extending Baker. Simmons is a perfect add, and comes with a much cheaper tag.
Keep an eye on...
Talanoa Hufanga (49ers)
Has everyone forgotten that Hufanga was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022? Because I can't remember the last time I heard people rave about him, and even that season he was a secret to most fans.
Hufanga tore his ACL in the 2023 season and took a while to get back on the field in 2024. He's obviously taken a step back following the injury, but that's normal with just about any player.
The USC product is entering free agency and I still don't hear anyone talk about him. It's has me thinking that Hufanga could be trending toward a one-year "prove it" deal. Should that be the case, I would love Arizona to be in on him.
Kicking the tires on a former All-Pro from your division rival is too sweet to pass up, and if he hits then you got yourself a star on a budget.
Trade
Tyrann Mathieu (Saints)
A reunion with Mathieu would be every Cardinal fan's dream come true. The former Pro Bowler was drafted by the team knowing his risks after a college career plagued by drug suspensions. Mathieu went on to prove himself a new man and a player ready to dominate at the next level.
His time in the desert was marred with injuries, but since he left the team in 2018, he's missed just two games. Mathieu also has two more Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections each.
Mathieu is building a Hall of Fame resume (in my book), and a return to where it all started would be poetic. I imagine the Cardinals would welcome him back, too.
Although Mathieu is entering his 12th NFL season and turns 33-years-old in May, he remains one of the smartest and most dependable safeties in the game. There's still gas in the tank for Mathieu, and his addition to Arizona's defense would help the unit continue to grow with excellent veterans on the backend.
And for what it's worth, I think fans deserve the duo of Mathieu and Baker for more than one season (which was the latter's rookie season in 2017).
Keep an eye on...
Grant Delpit (Browns)
Shoot for the moon, right?
The Browns are on track to be sellers right now as they face another rebuild. Pending a miracle at quarterback, that roster is toast with Myles Garrett out the door soon.
Delpit could be joining him as a young stud who could fetch a decent return. This is entirely speculation -- to my knowledge there's been no one to say Delpit is available.
But if Cleveland is trying to rebuild then it makes sense to move the LSU product.
The Cardinals are a fun landing spot for him considering how he'll move all around the lineup. I'd expect a hefty amount of box snaps and maybe a role similar to Deone Bucannon.
NFL Draft
Malaki Starks (Georgia)
The 2025 class has a small amount of safety prospects to get excited over, but Starks is absolutely the one to pump up fans. The Georgia product has been a star in Athens and is unquestionably the top safety in the draft.
Starks should be a day one starter on the back end.
However, if the Cardinals want Starks there is a catch... and that's that they'd have to take him in the first round. Even for a player as talented as he is, that may be a hard sell to fans.
There are needs across the defense for Arizona, but even a departure of Thompson wouldn't make the safety spot a dire need. Starks wouldn't be a luxury pick by any means, but the Cardinals could be forgoing a more important need like edge rusher to get him.
How will that be received?
But no matter how fans respond to the pick there is one certainty, and it's that Starks will become a star and a household name in the desert quickly.
Keep an eye on...
Andrew Mukuba (Texas)
I'm a fan of Mukuba and I'm even more a fan of his value as a late day two selection. Like Starks, I believe Mukuba has a strong chance to be a day one starter, but for different reasons.
Starks enters the process as an otherworldly talent with limitless upside. Mukuba on the other hand is a long tenured guy and we know what he is and his limitations.
Still, Mukuba was a stud at Clemson before his last season with the Longhorns in which he blew up. You could see that everything came together for him in Austin.
For the value of where he would be drafted, this would get an A+ grade from me.