Arizona Cardinals Week 15 DFS and Fantasy Football Guide Featuring Michael Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals' offense has been decimated by injuries, especially in skill positions, but that creates both value and volatility for DFS lineups. The roster is thin, so a few secondary players could see upticks in opportunities and fantasy relevance in both DFS and season-long fantasy football formats.

Backfield Outlook

Bam Knight (RB) $4,900 DK / $5,600 FD

Knight has taken over the lead-back role with Trey Benson out for the season. He hasn’t been a bell-cow, but his involvement, including a season-high target count in Week 14, suggests the Cardinals will lean on him as the primary runner and check-down outlet against the Texans.

Emari Demercado (RB) $4,400 DK / $4,800 FD

Questionable. Demercado’s role has been steady when available, especially as a pass-game outlet and on third downs. With the Cardinals likely behind in script, he’ll see receiving work, which boosts PPR value.

Passing Game Outlook

Jacoby Brissett (QB) $5,500 DK / $7,400 FD

Brissett has been serviceable in relief of Murray, but fantasy allure is limited. His rushing ability gives him a slight edge over pure pocket passers. He’s worth a flier if you need a mid-tier pivot. He's been bringing in the fantasy points regardless of format, so go for it.

Trey McBride (TE) $7,400 DK / $8,000 FD

Trey McBride continues leading this passing attack as the most consistent target in Arizona’s offense. He’s a lock for target volume. McBride is set to break up to 6 standing NFL records before the end of the season, many of which could be broken in this upcoming game alone. If you like prop bets, take Trey McBride over 5 receptions, as he attempts to break the reception streak of Travis Kelce this week.

Michael Wilson (WR) $6,600 DK / $7,000 FD

With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Week 15 status in doubt (likely out), Wilson is the WR1, and he’s shown that he's turning opportunity into production, including multiple 100-yard games earlier this season. Wilson is set to break some records of his own if he can keep up the pace. Play him in all formats this week. Not to toot my own horn, but I've been shouting Michael Wilson from the rooftops as a flex for the last 2 seasons.

Strategies and Stacks

With this offense thin at multiple key spots and a backup quarterback under center, your core stacks should focus on price efficiency and volume potential rather than just pure ceiling.

Core DFS Plays (Cardinals)

Trey McBride (TE) target magnet and scoring threat.

Michael Wilson (WR) top receiver, especially with MHJ out.

Jacoby Brissett (QB) rushing floor + sneaky yardage.

Bam Knight (RB) value play and potential goal-line share.

Stack Ideas

Brissett + McBride + Wilson (balanced, volume-based)

Brissett + McBride + Demercado (cash focus, target floor)

Brissett + Knight + Cardinals DST (contrarian DFS stack).

In a week full of injuries and shifting roles, the Cardinals offer exactly the kind of controlled chaos DFS players can leverage. Volume is consolidating around Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and whichever running back wins the touch battle between Knight and Demercado. Jacoby Brissett can support a cost-effective stack that opens up salary for higher-priced studs elsewhere. Sometimes the most unpredictable teams deliver the most profitable DFS edges.

