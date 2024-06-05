Cardinals Conclude OTA's
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals have concluded their OTA sessions and now progress to the final stage of the offseason (prior to training camp at least) in mandatory minicamp, which is set to be next week.
Nine voluntary sessions have now ensued here at the team facility in Tempe, and with reporters being allowed to capture the first few minutes of practice, here's some video from today:
Head coach Jonathan Gannon says things are operating smoother in year two of his guidance.
"I think we're operating a little better right now - that's from being year two in the system and having him [Kyler] out there. You know what I mean? What Drew [Petzing] has installed and the things that we're talking about and teaching - you're seeing it show up a little more on par with what we want and expect. I just think from an overall operation as an offense, it looks good," he said.
This part of the offseason is crucial for rookies to play catch-up, especially with training camp right around the corner.
Players such as Marvin Harrison Jr. have previously been raved about their work ethic, though Gannon wants them to understand it's a marathon, not a sprint.
"I think all these guys, they're high quality, high character guys that are trying to maximize their game. So when I was talking with Marvin and all our rookies, they have a pre-practice deal that they go through, a post-practice deal that they go through, so to me that's some extra work. They just got to be smart about not doing too much, that's all. I love the extra work. They just gotta be smart about it."
The rumored day next week for reporters to be at mandatory minicamp is Tuesday, June 11.