Cardinals Mock Draft: Trade Down Edition
What would Mock Draft Monday look like for the Arizona Cardinals if they spent their time trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft and stacking draft picks?
Well, I’m glad you asked! Because that’s what we’re here to do for this edition of #MDM for the Cards.
The trades were helped made by Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator, so if you have an issue then you can take it up with them. Some trades are easier to make than others and some are insanely one-sided, so I did my best to keep them a bit more realistic rather than robbing a franchise blind (as fun as that would be).
Let’s get started with a trade right off the bat with the 16th overall pick.
TRADE DOWN
Arizona Cardinals swap with Baltimore Ravens
AZ receives 27 and 91
BAL receives 16
27. James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
The Cardinals manage to slide down 11 spots and nab an extra third round pick. On top of that, they still land a starting edge rusher in Pearce, who is seeing his stock tumble recently. I am not on the side that understands Pearce’s fall, but I do believe whoever lands his services will be getting a star. Pearce is a player I’ve mocked several times to the Cardinals at 16, so getting him 11 picks later AND adding another third-round pick is insane.
TRADE DOWN
Arizona Cardinals swap with Los Angeles Chargers
AZ receives 55 and 125
LAC receives 47
TRADE DOWN
Arizona Cardinals swap with Baltimore Ravens
AZ receives 59, 136, and 183
BAL receives 55 and 225
59. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Trading down twice sees Arizona drop from 47 to 59. Between the two moves, the Cardinals added two fourth-round picks and a fifth-round pick while surrendering their seventh-round selection. Now, the Cardinals have nine picks all inside the top-200 of a draft class I believe fills a majority of the team’s current needs… Great success!
Now then, let’s look at pick number 59. Morrison was once thought of as a top-15 draft choice last summer before suffering a hip injury that knocked him out for over half the season. Prior to that, he was a top-tier cover man who was quickly ascending to greatness. As long as he is fully recovered from his hip injury, we could see Morrison get back on track to his impending breakout. The Cards have enough depth at cornerback to allow him to come back slowly, too, so it’s an investment that could eventually boom for the team.
78. Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
Linebacker will be a tricky spot for the Cardinals in 2025. They’re moving on from Kyzir White and rolling with career rotational players Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker to pair with Mack Wilson. I’m not saying they can’t get the job done, but there needs to be more competition and with players who can become a legitimate foundation for the unit. Paul has shown awesome athleticism and intelligence for the position. Being developed by this defensive staff could see him start quickly in his career.
91. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
Ratledge is one of those guys who may not be elite, but he’s damn good at what he does. He’s a plug-and-play at right guard in the pros following a storied career in Athens. The Cardinals’ biggest hole on the offensive line is right guard with no legitimate answers to the question. Ratledge is lexactly what they need.
115. Deone Walker, IDL, Kentucky
Last summer, Walker was a draft darling thanks to his insane size and pass rushing prowess. He took a significant step backwards last season and could reveal that he had one big season rather than one that showed signs of things to come. No matter, because he’s a big space eater who will play nose tackle in the pros.
Arizona has addressed their defensive line this offseason, but they don’t have anyone on the roster ready to play over the center like Walker can even as a rookie.
125. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
I think Horton is a fun sleeper for this draft class. He posted consecutive 1,100-yard receiving seasons from 2022 to 2023 before playing in just five games in 2024. Horton feels forgotten about now and I’m betting he makes a resounding comeback with a chip on his shoulder.
Give me another 6-3 receiver who can stretch the field despite elite speed to compliment Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson. That’s a fun trio.
136. Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Lundt’s college experience has been primarily at right tackle and that’s where he’ll compete for starting time in the pros. Jonah Williams is the starter until he gets injured again (fingers crossed he doesn’t) with old man Kelvin Beachum as his primary backup. After them, however, Arizona has no real long-term answer. Lundt will at least compete for playing time and could perhaps be developed into the eventual solution on the strong side.
152. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
I’m digging Riley quite a bit recently, who is coming off a down season in 2024. Prior to last season, Riley showed awesome progress developing into a starting role with Louisville. Perhaps a return to the bench and time learning at the next level will get him back on track.
Arizona has spent tons of ammunition at the cornerback position under the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era and I doubt that changes this season.
183. Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC
Monheim has experience at tackle, guard, and center, with his future being in the latter of the three. It’s more likely than not that Monheim will be restricted to playing inside in the pros, but there’s a chance he can develop behind Hjalte Froholdt as his eventual heir as the starting center.