Cardinals Bolster TE Room With Former Falcons Player

The Arizona Cardinals made two signings official today as their free agency period continues.

Arizona officially signed WR Devin Duvernay and TE Teagan Quitoriano. While we've known about Duvernay for some time, Quitoriano's presence is new.

From the team's official press release:

"Quitoriano (6-6, 259) has played 40 career games (16 starts) with Atlanta (2025) and Houston (2022-24) after being drafted by the Texans in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft from Oregon State. In his career, he has caught nine passes for 146 yards (16.2 avg.) and two touchdowns.

"The 26-year old Quitoriano spent last season with Atlanta where he appeared in all 17 games (one start) for the first time in his career. As a rookie in 2022, he caught seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (six starts)."

Quitoriano joins a Cardinals tight end room that is highlighted by Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman. Arizona, under former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, heavily utilized multiple tight end packages, and that could again be the case under new play-caller and head coach Mike LaFleur.

Last season under LaFleur and head coach Sean McVay, the Rams ranked top ten in the NFL in 12 and 13 personnel usage.

Quitoriano mostly played special teams in Atlanta, registering 54% of snaps in that phase of the game. He only played 12% of offensive snaps last season for the Falcons.

That figures to again be the case in the desert, where new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial will be taking over.

“I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants. The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience," LaFleur said of Ghobrial.

If Quitoriano is going to make the roster, it will most likely have to come under special teams play. McBride and Higgins are easily the team's top two tight ends while Reiman's value mostly lies within his blocking abilities.

The Cardinals don't have many signings left to make in free agency as the draft marches closer and closer. Arizona has all seven picks entering late April, and it appears we can cross tight end off the list of potential picks.