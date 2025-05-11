Cardinals Need to Trade for Saints WR
The New Orleans Saints are in full-blown rebuild mode. New head coach Kellen Moore is preparing to build this team in his own image, and that could mean moving on from a lot of what’s on this current roster.
Several veteran players could be on the move - which includes Chris Olave.
At one point last year, all signs pointed to the team trading Olave, as it seemed that was the inevitable destination for a poor situation all around.
However, the 2024 season finished and trade talks simmered down.
A big reason for the drama was based around the injuries Olave suffered last season. The third-year man was limited to just eight games due to multiple concussions - Olave was crushed time and time again trying to make plays and he paid the price for it.
With the recent retirement of Derek Carr, the door is now open for Olave's potential exit.
Should he decide to leave, there will be no shortage of teams lining up to get his services. The Arizona Cardinals should absolutely be one of the teams making that call.
Let’s get the obvious out of the way and acknowledge he is an Ohio State Buckeyes alumni. Of course, that joke is tongue in cheek considering how many former Buckeye players Arizona's front office drafted.
The actual connections we can make revolve around the team’s need for wide receiver depth. Olave is capable of being a a team’s WR1 and he can still be exactly that with the Cardinals - but he won’t be forced to thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rather, the two will coexist and create a dynamic one-two punch at the position. It would instantly give the Cardinals one of the best receiver duos in the league.
You would also be able to relegate Michael Wilson into a WR3 role for the offense, which could maximize him even more.
Olave also checks the box for being a deep threat receiver — he has plenty of speed to attack the field at all three levels and even be that straight, go-route receiver.
He’s also very young, as he’ll turn 25 years old later this year. He’s worth investing in the long-term.
Speaking of investing in the long-term - Olave is entering his fourth year in the league, which makes him officially eligible for an extension. Regardless if he remains with the Saints or if he’s with a new team, getting an extension done for him needs to be a high priority.
Considering the Cardinals' vast amount of cap space, they not only can get the extension done quickly, but Arizona would likely be able to meet any contract demands from Olave financially.
It would be a perfect situation for Olave to land if he were to seek new horizons. It would also be a great situation for the Cardinals, who need receiver depth and a more established veteran for the room.
Trade compensation likely would be a day two selection; a second-round pick is ideal, but as long as the asking price isn’t astronomical, this is a move Arizona should heavily consider.
After forgoing adding skill position players this offseason through free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft, A move for Olave would make up for that.