Cardinals Draft: One Perfect Pick in Each Round
We're one week out from the 2025 NFL Draft, and I have rounded out players that I am hoping and praying leave next weekend as Arizona Cardinals. From pass rushers to pass catchers and everything in between, my list of guys I want in the desert feels near completion.
Not every player is valued the same. For example, I am a huge Jack Sawyer fan, but he's extremely unlikely to be a first-round selection. Still, he's one of the guys I would like to see end up a Cardinal.
I have a list not just of guys I would like to see become Cardinals, but I have constructed it to represent the perfect picks for each round.
Obviously, Arizona doesn't have a pick in every single round, but I still have targets laid out for them wherever they may end up selecting.
Round 1: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Edge rusher, no matter what. Green is the most productive player at the position in this class, and he will be a great fit in this defense.
HM: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson has become the dream pick for Cardinals fans for good reason. Johnson would be the alpha cover man that the secondary needs on the boundary with plus ball skills.
Round 2: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Sawyer remains my dream pick for Arizona. He's a proven defender who has gotten better over time. My bet is he's not done growing.
HM: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Higgins isn't a speedster, but he can help this offense push the ball down the field. He plays above the rim with his size and wins tough passes.
Round 3: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Harris will be a value wherever he goes on day two, and I hope the Cardinals take an interest. Like Higgins, Harris stretches the field without elite speed. He's as good a deep threat as the straight-line runners in this class.
HM: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
Plug-and-play right guard -- currently the one spot on the line that Arizona has no answer for at this time. Ratledge has already proven his reliability against top-end competition.
Round 4: JJ Pegues, IDL, Ole Miss
The Cardinals need to walk away with a big man by the end of this draft. Pegues has shown promise to grow as a pass rusher, but he's the run defender this team needs now.
HM: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
An injury-plagued 2024 campaign has caused many to forget how talented Horton is. He has a great chance to outplay his draft position and find the field early and often.
Round 5: Deone Walker, IDL, Kentucky
Walker has tumbled down the draft board after starting last offseason as a potential day one pick. His sack production doesn't appear to be sustainable, but I still love him as a run defender and a gap eater.
HM: Luke Kandra, IOL, Cincinnati
Kandra is a big man who loves to run block. He's also a natural right guard, so he has a chance to earn a starting role out of the gate.
Round 6: Riley Mills, IDL, Notre Dame
Mills is GOOD, and his value is insane to me. I'd take him higher than this, knowing he can become an NFL starter, but the value this late is intoxicatingly great.
HM: Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida
Bring the man home! Badger was a player no Sun Devils fan wanted to lose, and he showed off fantastic play-making skills the last three years between ASU and Florida. I would also take Badger higher than this, but I won't argue with this value.
Round 7: Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia
Mondon was highly thought of a few seasons ago, but he has peaked since that time. Still, he was raised in a great Georgia defense and can find a way to be a contributor in some way or another.
HM: Ricky White, WR, UNLV
I'm a fan of White, and I think if you're going to take a dice roll on a late round receiver that he's the guy for me.