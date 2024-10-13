Cardinals React to Embarrassing Loss vs Packers
GREEN BAY -- The Arizona Cardinals were served a massive piece of humble pie today, courtesy of the Green Bay Packers.
In Arizona's 34-13 loss, at no point where the Cardinals in control - nor did it feel like after they dug themselves a 24-0 deficit were they going to come back in a serious manner.
The Packers themselves are no slouches, especially here at Lambeau Field. However, it was the Cardinals who gave themselves no fighting chance today in what could be described as arguably the most self-inflicting loss of the Jonathan Gannon era.
Arizona entered this game as the NFL's cleanest team in terms of penalties.
60 minutes later, the Cardinals hit the locker room with 13 penalties for 100 yards.
Combined with three turnovers, Arizona shot themselves in the foot consistently throughout the afternoon.
"Got beat pretty good by good football team. Lost the takeaway battle three to one. Hard way to go - a lot of penalties, I don't know how many, but a lot of penalties so we didn't play clean enough in all three phases, and lost to a good football team. So [I] like the way they competed, we just didn't compete smart enough today," Gannon said after the game.
Six of those penalties were before the snap - which has always been a major focus for Gannon and his staff. Three came in the first quarter, which spelled trouble from the beginning.
"Yeah, those are non-negotiables for us. Uncharacteristic of us. That's why we got to look at why those things happened and do a better job there. Bang/bang plays happen - you don't want to go backwards before the ball's snapped," Gannon said on the pre-snap miscues.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agreed.
"We didn't execute, all three phases of the ball. Sloppy turnovers, penalties, miscommunication. In order to beat a good team, if we play like that we won't beat anybody. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot against a good team," he said.
"Uncharacteristic. We don't usually, since JG's been here I haven't felt like we've played a game like that where we've made bonehead mistake after bonehead mistake and haven't taken care of the ball. I feel like we've been fairly good about taking care of the ball, and today we didn't. In the NFL, that gets you beat.
"Frustrating. You know, to be a good team you got to be consistent. I think we just got to look in the mirror. I don't know - you feel like you did something because we beat the 49ers last week, I don't know what it is, but that can't happen. ... It's very fixable, but at the end of the day man it comes down to making plays - and they made more plays than us."
The Cardinals are at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, which will give them an extra day to make corrections and right any wrongs before the season gets lost in a hurry.