Cardinals Should Target These Free Agent WR's
The Arizona Cardinals have focused their entire offseason effort on bolstering their defense, rendering that side of the ball nearly unrecognizable after free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
But the Cardinals could use some help at WR. Even under the assumption that Marvin Harrison Jr. will enjoy a breakout season, more depth and some big-play ability would be a help to a passing offense that was inconsistent at best throughout 2024.
The current free agent group is quite thin. Elijah Moore is already off the board, and there are concerns about whether Amari Cooper would be worth the likely-high cost.
Without many options remaining, here are two under-the-radar options for the Cardinals to examine. Even though their production or grades might not be exceptional, they could be worth a cheap deal to add some depth to the WR room.
1: WR Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd might be one of the more underrated names on this list. The Cardinals have not utilized the slot receiver position much, and while they do clearly have faith in Greg Dortch, Boyd brings more size and downfield ability than the 5-foot-7 Dortch.
Boyd only recorded 390 yards with the Titans in 2024, but Tennessee featured one of the most abysmal offensive groups and QB situations. Boyd consistently racked up 600-plus yards in all but one of his seasons in Cincinnati, and even posted two 1,000-yard campaigns. He found the end zone five or more times in four separate seasons.
Though Boyd is 30 years old, he still has some ball skills, and only recorded one drop on 56 targets in 2024. The veteran is projected less than $2 million for a one-year deal per PFF, and could be excellent value.
2: WR Nelson Agholor
The oft-slandered Agholor hasn't had much in the way of raw production in recent years. He had just 231 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, and hasn't surpassed 500 yards in a season since 2020. He struggles with drops, but does manage to create separation in space, even at age 31.
He's projected to make just around $3 million in 2025. The Cardinals could turn to the veteran on a cheap one-year deal to provide depth, but it does seem likely that Agholor's recent decline is more a sign of his age catching up to him than simply poor situations.
But with that said, it's hard to evaluate WRs coming out of Baltimore, a team that heavily favors athletic MVP QB Lamar Jackson, with an emphasis on running the ball and throwing to tight ends. Does that sound familiar?
Conclusion
Of the two, there's a much clearer fit with Boyd than Agholor, but both receivers are savvy veterans with a bit more size than some of Arizona's backup options.
What the Cardinals truly need is a legitimate slot threat who has the ability to play outside as well. Boyd fits the slot description, while Agholor fits the outside.
For the small price, it would be more worth it for Ossenfort to call on Boyd, at least in this writer's opinion.